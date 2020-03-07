FIA establishes coronavirus crisis cell

The FIA has launched a crisis cell to manage coronavirus developments and recommend any postponements to major events.

The governing body has repeatedly affirmed its position that it is monitoring the situation. Now it has gone to another step, establishing a committee to oversee the reaction.

Meetings will take place every other day to discuss COVID-19 related matters.

A statement from the FIA read, “Professor Gérard Saillant, President of the FIA Medical Commission, gave a detailed presentation on the development of the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

“An FIA Crisis Cell has been established and convenes every second day to consider the latest developments around the world.

“The FIA continues to closely monitor the situation and its implications, together with its Member Clubs and Promoters, and follows the advice of relevant authorities including Governments and the World Health Organization.

“The FIA will evaluate the calendar of its forthcoming competitions and take any action required to help protect the global motor sport community and the wider public, including the postponement of competitions where necessary.”

The COVID-19 flu strain has already forced the cancellation and postponement of several big race meetings.

MotoGP has cancelled its first round in Qatar while the second round in Thailand has been postponed.

Formula E has had to postpone races in Rome, Italy and Sanya, China. Races in South Korea and Indonesia are reportedly under threat as well.

The first round of Super Formula in Japan has also been cancelled.