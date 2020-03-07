Evans joins Lechner Racing for second Supercup season

Porsche Junior driver Jaxon Evans will join Lechner Racing in his second season of Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

Evans is one of two junior drivers racing for Porsche this year. The other, Ayhancan Güven of Turkey, will race for Martinet by Alméras.

“2020 will be an exciting year for me,” said Evans.

“I’m happy to compete for one of the best teams in Supercup history and fight for the championship with them.

“I hope our time together will be successful.”

Part of Evans’ program as a Porsche Junior will see him receive funding to the value of 225,000 Euros.

He will also receive mentoring from former Porsche works driver Sascha Maassen as well as media seminar training, mental coaching and sports medicine support.

Last year Evans raced for Fach Auto Tech where he claimed sixth overall in his debut season, only twice finishing outside the top 10.

His successes included two third place finishes at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium and Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico.

Evans also claimed pole position at Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy.

This season will once again see Evans race on the Formula 1 undercard. The season starts at Circuit Zandvoort, Netherlands in May for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Antipodean duo Earl Bamber of New Zealand and Matt Campbell of Australia have both been through the Porsche Junior program and have gone on to find GT success internationally.