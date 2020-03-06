Young Gun Award winner rejoins Super2 field

Tyler Everingham will rejoin the second tier of Supercars with new Dunlop Super2 Series team Anderson Motorsport from the next round at Symmons Plains.

Everingham, who won a race and ultimately the Mike Kable Young Gun Award when he contested his rookie Super2 season last year with MW Motorsport, will step into an ex-Walkinshaw Racing VF Commodore for the rest of the year.

Now 19 years of age, he was to have lined up on the grid for Round 1 in Adelaide last month but encountered a budgetary shortfall arising from his heavy crash in a MARC Car at the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Everingham’s misfortune also delayed the Super2 debut of Anderson Motorsport, which had competed for several years in Super3/V8 Touring Cars, initially with team owner Michael Anderson himself as driver.

“It’s still going to be with Tyler in the car,” Anderson told Speedcafe.com of his Bathurst-based operation’s move into Super2.

“We’ve just been able to get through his crash at the Mount, so it’s all been sorted out and finalised and we’re back on the grid from Tassie onwards.

“It was just the crash that derailed it with repair bills (but) we’ve been trying hard behind the scenes to get it done and we’re locked in to going now.”

Anderson Motorsport, which most recently ran an ex-Ford Performance Racing FG Falcon in Super3, will enjoy support from Walkinshaw Andretti United for its first season campaigning a Commodore Supercar.

Anderson believes that the team’s performance last year with Jayden Ojeda behind the wheel is reason to expect a strong showing from Everingham and the team.

“When we put Jayden in the car last year I think we were the most dominant car in Super3,” he stated.

“We won three out of five rounds and we came second in the championship; I think the points systems more screwed us than outright speed.

“We had the outright speed, we had the most amount of round wins, and we were the quickest car definitely on-track most rounds. We were running against the majority of the Super2 teams at that point, and main game teams as well.

“It’s more so just the evolution of what’s happening, of not being sure what was happening with Super3, and then I always thought to myself, ‘We’ve got the team, we’ve even got the engineering and support to take it,’ so we think we can fight at the front in Super2.”

Everingham will race again with his preferred #7, which he has also carried in Formula 4.

Ojeda, meanwhile, has landed at MWM for a season of Super2, and was the top rookie in the season-opener.

Round 2 supports the Tyrepower Tasmania Super400 on April 3-5.