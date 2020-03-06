LATEST:

VIDEO: Craig Lowndes joins Carrera Cup > View

UPDATED: Kelly downplays prospect of Courtney enduro drive > View

Speedcafe.com teams with BF Goodrich to stream Mint 400 desert race > View

Angelo to drive VW Golf in TCR Asia Pacific Cup > View

Young Gun Award winner rejoins Super2 field > View

GALLERY: Lowndes' Carrera Cup livery > View

VIDEO: Kelly Racing’s Road to Mustang: Part 9 > View

Lowndes to carry #888 as Carrera Cup livery revealed > View

Weel off to damaging start in practice for Mint 400 > View

Pramac unveils 2020 MotoGP livery > View

MotoGP open to racing without spectators due to coronavirus > View

Coronavirus concerns see Bahrain GP suspend ticket sales > View

Home » Supercars » UPDATED: Kelly downplays prospect of Courtney enduro drive

UPDATED: Kelly downplays prospect of Courtney enduro drive

Daniel Herrero

By

Friday 6th March, 2020 - 5:12pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Rick Kelly and James Courtney (centre two) at this year’s Virgin Australia Supercars Championship season launch

Rick Kelly has downplayed the chances of now ex-Team Sydney driver James Courtney joining Kelly Racing as a co-driver for the Pirtek Enduro Cup.

Courtney walked away from the Tekno Autosports-run team after just one race event with “no alternative arrangements in place” according to a statement from his media representative.

Kelly Racing and Brad Jones Racing are the only other teams yet to finalise their co-driver line-ups, but Kelly said that Courtney was not in their plains.

The owner-driver cited his team’s lack of capacity for pre-enduro wildcard entries, having only just switched from Nissan Altimas to Ford Mustangs, as a stumbling block for the 2010 champion.

“I’m not sure with the JC thing what it would entail,” Kelly told Fox Sports’ The Loud Pedal podcast.

“This is only just guessing, (but) I would imagine that someone like that coming out after the first round would probably want to go somewhere where they could get both the enduros and a couple of wildcards, but I haven’t spoken to James on that.

“If I was in his position, you would want to align with someone that could put you on the grid more often than just the enduros but we’ll see. Time will tell.”

Courtney claimed on Network 10’s RPM on the day following his bombshell announcement that he had already been contacted by three Supercars teams regarding “things to be doing this year with those guys”.

As to who will join Kelly Racing for the Pirtek Enduro Cup, Kelly said, “I think the team are working through finalising what that looks like.

“I know we have got one complete and the other one we’re close to doing.”

Dale Wood, who partnered Rick Kelly last year and whose long-time personal backer GB Galvanising has branding on both Kelly Racing Mustangs, has been linked to one of the seats.

Alex Rullo is believed to be a possibility for the other, but is understood to not yet be locked in.

NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify that Rick Kelly’s comments refer to his own conversations with Courtney rather than the broader team

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com