Premat completes first S5000 drive

Alexandre Premat has described the S5000 as ‘awesome’ after completing a test at Winton this afternoon.
The 2019 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner cut laps at the regional Victorian circuit where Garry Rogers Motorsport had three cars on-track for a two-hour session.
“It’s fantastic. The car is awesome,” said Premat, who landed in the country this morning ahead of his cameo in S5000 at next weekend’s Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix.
“A lot of sliding, not a lot of downforce for an open wheeler and the power of the car is pretty fun.
“I’m really looking forward to the Melbourne Grand Prix next weekend.”
Luis Leeds also got seat time ahead of his own debut in S5000 at Albert Park, where the V8-powered open-wheeler category is first on-track for practice and qualifying on Thursday, March 12.
Entry list: Round 1, Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit
|Num
|Driver
|Team/Sponsor
|16
|Jack Aitken
|Team BRM
|23
|Tim Macrow
|Tim Macrow Racing
|27
|Barton Mawer
|Milldun Motorsport
|31
|James Golding
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|33
|James Davison
|Team BRM
|34
|Alexandre Premat
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|38
|Giancarlo Fisichella
|GRM/Borland
|39
|Antonio Astuti
|Tim Macrow Racing
|49
|Thomas Randle
|Team BRM
|88
|Jordan Michels
|Australian Racing Enterprise
|89
|Braydan Willmington
|Braydan Willmington
|92
|Ricky Capo
|Modena Engineering
|93
|Zane Goddard
|Team BRM
|99
|Luis Leeds
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|111
|Rubens Barrichello
|Team BRM
