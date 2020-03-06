Lowndes to make Carrera Cup debut at Australian GP

Craig Lowndes will line up as part of the Porsche Payce Carrera Cup Australia field at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix next weekend.

The seven-time Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner will join Stephen Grove in a two-car team for the second round of the one-make series.

Lowndes will compete in the Pro class in what will be his category debut.

It will mark his second outing with the German brand after partnering Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor at the wheel of a Porsche 911 GT3 R at the Bathurst 12 Hour in early February.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to continue with the Porsche family following the Bathurst 12 Hour,” said Lowndes.

“The Australian Grand Prix is a global stage and a great track, so I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel and compete in the Porsche Carrera Cup races.

“It will be a challenge given it’s my first outing in the category, which is highly competitive but I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do.

“A big thanks to the Grove Group and Porsche Motorsport Australia for the opportunity.

“Once a racer always a racer, that side hasn’t changed for me, so I’m looking forward to the event and seeing what the rest of the year brings.”

Team-mate, and team owner, Stephen Grove says he’s excited at the opportunity to race alongside Lowndes.

“To have someone of Craig’s calibre in our car for the weekend is tremendously exciting,” said Grove.

“It is a big race for not just Grove Racing but also the Grove Group so to have Craig alongside me is a big deal.

“Brenton and I have had a fair bit to do with Craig over the past few years due to our connection with Triple Eight, so to have him in a Grove Racing car gunning for outright wins is really special.

“Heading into the round we’re both aiming to have some fun and hopefully end up on the top step of the podium together.”

Lowndes is expected to unveil his livery for the weekend at Sandown today.

Albert Park hosts the Australian Grand Prix on March 12-15, with a support card that also boasts the non-championship TCR Australia Asia Pacific Cup, the inaugural round of the S5000, and the second round of the Supercars Championship.