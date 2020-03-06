Davies to compete in GT World Challenge Asia

Former Supercars regular Shae Davies will again compete in the GT World Challenge Asia series in 2020.

Davies will partner Sandy Stuvik at the Audi Sport Asia Team X Works where they’ll share an Audi R8 LMS GT3.

Last year Davies contested the full GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup season, also aboard an Audi.

“Sandy and Shae are both talented drivers and we are excited to see them build on their success with the Audi R8 LMS in this season’s GT World Challenge Asia,” said Martin Kuehl, Director of Audi Sport customer racing Asia.

“X Works has been a long-term partner of Audi in Asia for many years and, together with the drivers, we expect them to be a major force in the coming year.”

The pair will be entered into the Silver Cup with the team also fielding a Pro-Am entry for Philip Tang and a yet-to-be-confirmed co-driver.

GT World Challenge Asia embarks on its fourth season at the Sepang, Malaysia season-opening double-header on March 28-29.