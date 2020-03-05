LATEST:

Fox Sports secures live broadcast rights to IndyCar > View

VIDEO: Max Verstappen laps upgraded Zandvoort circuit > View

Seven teams issue legal threat after secret Ferrari-FIA deal > View

Randle postpones chemo to enter S5000 opener > View

Kostecki gets guidance from SVG ahead of SuperLite debut > View

Williams Formula 1 test driver to race in S5000 at AGP > View

AGPC in contact with F1 twice daily amid coronavirus threat > View

‘True character’ Michael Geoghegan passes away > View

Penske taking IndyCar plans ‘one step at a time’ with McLaughlin > View

New Holden book ‘Racing The Lion’ announced > View

Bargwanna shows off Peugeot TCR livery > View

Organisers release Bathurst 6 Hour schedule > View

Home » IndyCar » Fox Sports secures live broadcast rights to IndyCar

Fox Sports secures live broadcast rights to IndyCar

Mat Coch

By

Thursday 5th March, 2020 - 11:20am

Share:

LinkedIn

Fox Sports will broadcast IndyCar in 2020

Australians will again be able to watch all IndyCar races live after Fox Sports secured the rights to broadcast the series in 2020.

Fans were last year restricted to a one-hour post-produced highlights show with no live broadcast available.

Fox Sports has today confirmed that it has secured rights for the full 2020 IndyCar Series.

“We’re excited to add IndyCar to our line-up as we all cheer on Scott in his debut race when he takes on the likes of Will Power and Scott Dixon on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in May,” said James Harrison, Fox Sports’ General Manager of Motorsport.

“As well Foxtel subscribers will be able to go from watching the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2020 straight to the Indy 500 on the same night, all on the same channel – FOX SPORTS 506.

“Alongside Supercars, F1 and MotoGP; INDYCAR is a most welcome addition for our loyal and passionate motorsport fans in 2020.”

The news comes as back-to-back Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin prepares to make his race debut in the series in May.

“This race will be a dream come true for me. It’s an incredible challenge for myself in one of the toughest championships in the world,” said McLaughlin.

“I’m pumped that all my friends, family and the fans in Australia will be able to watch. I hope they’re all excited as I am.”

Full-time Antipodean interest in the series remains strong with Will Power and Scott Dixon front runners in America’s premier open-wheel category.

Coverage of the 2020 season will begin with the opening round in St Petersburg, beginning on March 16 at 05:30 AEDT on Fox Sports, Kayo Sports, and Foxtel GO.

More IndyCar News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com