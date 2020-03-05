Fox Sports secures live broadcast rights to IndyCar

Australians will again be able to watch all IndyCar races live after Fox Sports secured the rights to broadcast the series in 2020.

Fans were last year restricted to a one-hour post-produced highlights show with no live broadcast available.

Fox Sports has today confirmed that it has secured rights for the full 2020 IndyCar Series.

“We’re excited to add IndyCar to our line-up as we all cheer on Scott in his debut race when he takes on the likes of Will Power and Scott Dixon on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in May,” said James Harrison, Fox Sports’ General Manager of Motorsport.

“As well Foxtel subscribers will be able to go from watching the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2020 straight to the Indy 500 on the same night, all on the same channel – FOX SPORTS 506.

“Alongside Supercars, F1 and MotoGP; INDYCAR is a most welcome addition for our loyal and passionate motorsport fans in 2020.”

The news comes as back-to-back Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin prepares to make his race debut in the series in May.

“This race will be a dream come true for me. It’s an incredible challenge for myself in one of the toughest championships in the world,” said McLaughlin.

“I’m pumped that all my friends, family and the fans in Australia will be able to watch. I hope they’re all excited as I am.”

Full-time Antipodean interest in the series remains strong with Will Power and Scott Dixon front runners in America’s premier open-wheel category.

Coverage of the 2020 season will begin with the opening round in St Petersburg, beginning on March 16 at 05:30 AEDT on Fox Sports, Kayo Sports, and Foxtel GO.