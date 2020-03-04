LATEST:

Williams Formula 1 test driver to race in S5000 at AGP > View

AGPC in contact with F1 twice daily amid coronavirus threat > View

‘True character’ Michael Geoghegan passes away > View

Penske taking IndyCar plans ‘one step at a time’ with McLaughlin > View

New Holden book ‘Racing The Lion’ announced > View

Bargwanna shows off Peugeot TCR livery > View

Organisers release Bathurst 6 Hour schedule > View

Peroni fastest, Doohan third in F3 pre-season testing > View

F1 would not race if team not allowed into country > View

S5000 lands naming rights sponsor > View

AGP tyre selections released > View

Penrite Racing ready to restart after intra-team clash says Ryan > View

Home » National » S5000 » Williams Formula 1 test driver to race in S5000 at AGP

Williams Formula 1 test driver to race in S5000 at AGP

Daniel Herrero

By

Wednesday 4th March, 2020 - 6:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Jack Aitken

Williams Racing Formula 1 test and reserve driver Jack Aitken will compete in the opening round of the VHT Australian S5000 Championship at Albert Park.

Aitken, who announced his move from the Renault ranks to Williams in January and is slated for one free practice session this year, will drive a brand-new Team BRM-run car at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Anglo-Korean finished second in the 2017 GP3 Series and fifth in last year’s FIA Formula 2 Championship with Campos Racing, in a campaign which included race wins at Silverstone and Monza.

According to S5000 organisers, the drive was arranged through a casual conversation between category manager Chris Lambden and former Williams team manager turned reporter Peter Windsor.

“The fact that a current Formula 2 front-runner and F1 test driver expressed the desire to jump into an S5000 car and take on all-comers is a huge boost for S5000,” said Lambden.

“Given Jack’s programme for 2020 and his commitments with Williams while he’s here, it required the permission of both Williams F1 and the FIA for him to compete, so we’re particularly grateful for their support.

“Jack’s presence on the grid will certainly give the young Australian contenders something to measure themselves against.”

Aitken remarked, “I love all forms of cars and racing so I’m really looking forward to experiencing S5000 with its V8 power on such a fantastic track in Australia.

“There’s a great selection of drivers on the grid, including some F1 legends, so I’m sure it’s going to be a really memorable occasion.

“Many thanks to Team BRM and everyone who made it possible.”

Aitken, who is set for another season in F2 with Campos in 2020, will compete against the likes of Rubens BarrichelloGiancarlo Fisichella, and Alexandre Premat in S5000 from Thursday, March 12.

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com