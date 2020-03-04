LATEST:

Organisers release Bathurst 6 Hour schedule

Daniel Herrero

By

Wednesday 4th March, 2020 - 11:07am

Bathurst 6 Hour

Organisers have released the schedule for this year’s Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour event, which will feature the Mount Panorama debut of TCR Australia.

The main event will start at 11:30 local time/AEST on Easter Sunday, with a record 68 cars currently entered.

Before then, however, will be a full round of TCR Australia, two Australian GT Championship races, and action from Radical Australia, Excels, and Group N Historic Touring Cars.

Friday activity includes a pair of 30-minute practice sessions for TCR Australia and two 60-minute practice sessions for the Bathurst 6 Hour field.

The bumper Saturday program kicks off with more 6 Hour practice into two Australian GT qualifying sessions, followed by TCR Qualifying, TCR Race 1, Australian GT Race 1, TCR Race 2, and qualifying for the bottom and top 50 percent for the Bathurst 6 Hour.

Sunday features three sessions prior to the 6 Hour race itself, namely Radical Australia Race 2, TCR Race 3, and Australian GT Race 2.

“While increasing the off-track entertainment at the 2020 event, we’ve not forgotten about what’s happening on-track either – this year’s schedule is packed,” said the Australian Racing Group’s Ken Collier.

“From Friday morning to Sunday night, there’ll be something on-track.

“Entries are tracking strongly in every category and there will be more than 280 cars on track across the Bathurst 6 Hour and support categories.

“Tickets start at just $10 which makes this one of the best-value racing events on the calendar.

“Big fields, lots of action and the variety of categories on show will make this an event fans won’t want to miss.”

The schedule is subject to possible minor changes to accommodate television coverage on the Seven Network, with broadcast and streaming details to be announced.

The event takes place on April 10-12.

Event Schedule

Friday 10 April

Start Finish Session Remarks
7:30 7:40 Commence Circuit Closure  
7:40 7:40 Circuit Closed  
7:40 7:50    
7:50 8:10 MRF Tyres Excel Bathurst Challenge Practice
8:10 8:20    
8:20 9:20 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour Practice 1
9:20 9:30    
9:30 10:00 Australian GT Practice 1
10:00 10:10    
10:10 10:40 Radical Australia Practice
10:40 10:50    
10:50 11:20 TCR Practice 1
11:20 11:30    
11:30 11:50 Historic Touring Cars Practice
11:50 12:00    
12:00 12:20 MRF Tyres Excel Bathurst Challenge Qualifying
12:20 12:30    
12:30 12:40 Commence Opening Circuit  
12:40 13:20 Resident Access Time Certain
13:20 13:30 Commence Circuit Closure  
13:30 13:30 Circuit Closed  
13:30 13:35    
13:35 14:35 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour Practice 2
14:35 14:45    
14:45 15:15 Australian GT Practice 2
15:15 15:25    
15:25 15:55 Radical Australia Qualifying
15:55 16:05    
16:05 16:35 TCR Practice 2
16:35 16:45    
16:45 17:05 Historic Touring Cars Qualifying
17:05 17:20    
17:20 17:45 MRF Tyres Excel Bathurst Challenge Race 1
17:45 17:45    
17:45 17:45    
17:45 17:50    
17:50 18:00 Commence Opening Circuit  
18:00 Circuit Opens    

Saturday 11 April

Start Finish Session Remarks
7:15 7:25   Commence Circuit Closure
7:25 7:25   Circuit Closed
7:25 7:35    
7:35 8:05 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour Practice 3
8:05 8:15    
8:15 8:35 Australian GT Qualifying 1
8:35 8:45    
8:45 9:05 Australian GT Qualifying 2
9:05 9:15    
9:15 9:35 TCR Qualifying
9:35 9:45    
9:45 10:30 Radical Australia Race 1
10:30 10:40    
10:40 11:05 Historic Touring Cars Race 1
11:05 11:15   Commence Opening Circuit
11:15 11:55 Resident Access Time Certain
11:55 12:05   Commence Circuit Closure
12:00 12:00   Circuit Closed
12:05 12:25 TCR Grid Formation and Walk  
12:25 12:30 TCR Warm Up Lap  
12:30 13:00 TCR Race 1
13:00 13:10    
13:10 14:10 Australian GT Race 1
14:10 14:20    
14:20 14:50 TCR Race 2
14:50 15:00    
15:00 15:25 MRF Tyres Excel Bathurst Challenge Race 2
15:25 15:35    
15:35 16:00 Historic Touring Cars Race 2
16:00 16:10    
16:10 16:30 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour Qualifying (Top 50%)
16:30 16:40    
16:40 17:00 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour Qualifying (Bottom 50%)
17:00 17:10    
17:10 17:35 MRF Tyres Excel Bathurst Challenge Race 3
17:35 17:45   Commence Opening Circuit
17:45     Circuit Opens

Sunday 12 April

Start Finish Session Remarks
7:25 7:35   Commence Circuit Closure
7:35 7:35   Circuit Closed
7:35 7:45    
7:45 8:30 Radical Australia Race 2
8:30 8:45    
8:45 9:15 TCR Race 3
9:15 9:30    
9:30 10:30 Australian GT Race 2
10:30 10:45    
10:45 10:50 Pit Exit Opens  
10:50 11:20 B6H Grid Walk, National Anthem and Prayer
11:20 11:30    
11:30 17:30 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour Race
17:30 17:40    
17:40 17:50   Commence Opening Circuit
17:50     Circuit Opens
17:50     Circuit Opens

