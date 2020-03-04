Organisers release Bathurst 6 Hour schedule

Organisers have released the schedule for this year’s Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour event, which will feature the Mount Panorama debut of TCR Australia.
The main event will start at 11:30 local time/AEST on Easter Sunday, with a record 68 cars currently entered.
Before then, however, will be a full round of TCR Australia, two Australian GT Championship races, and action from Radical Australia, Excels, and Group N Historic Touring Cars.
Friday activity includes a pair of 30-minute practice sessions for TCR Australia and two 60-minute practice sessions for the Bathurst 6 Hour field.
The bumper Saturday program kicks off with more 6 Hour practice into two Australian GT qualifying sessions, followed by TCR Qualifying, TCR Race 1, Australian GT Race 1, TCR Race 2, and qualifying for the bottom and top 50 percent for the Bathurst 6 Hour.
Sunday features three sessions prior to the 6 Hour race itself, namely Radical Australia Race 2, TCR Race 3, and Australian GT Race 2.
“While increasing the off-track entertainment at the 2020 event, we’ve not forgotten about what’s happening on-track either – this year’s schedule is packed,” said the Australian Racing Group’s Ken Collier.
“From Friday morning to Sunday night, there’ll be something on-track.
“Entries are tracking strongly in every category and there will be more than 280 cars on track across the Bathurst 6 Hour and support categories.
“Tickets start at just $10 which makes this one of the best-value racing events on the calendar.
“Big fields, lots of action and the variety of categories on show will make this an event fans won’t want to miss.”
The schedule is subject to possible minor changes to accommodate television coverage on the Seven Network, with broadcast and streaming details to be announced.
The event takes place on April 10-12.
Event Schedule
Friday 10 April
|Start
|Finish
|Session
|Remarks
|7:30
|7:40
|Commence Circuit Closure
|7:40
|7:40
|Circuit Closed
|7:40
|7:50
|7:50
|8:10
|MRF Tyres Excel Bathurst Challenge
|Practice
|8:10
|8:20
|8:20
|9:20
|Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour
|Practice 1
|9:20
|9:30
|9:30
|10:00
|Australian GT
|Practice 1
|10:00
|10:10
|10:10
|10:40
|Radical Australia
|Practice
|10:40
|10:50
|10:50
|11:20
|TCR
|Practice 1
|11:20
|11:30
|11:30
|11:50
|Historic Touring Cars
|Practice
|11:50
|12:00
|12:00
|12:20
|MRF Tyres Excel Bathurst Challenge
|Qualifying
|12:20
|12:30
|12:30
|12:40
|Commence Opening Circuit
|12:40
|13:20
|Resident Access
|Time Certain
|13:20
|13:30
|Commence Circuit Closure
|13:30
|13:30
|Circuit Closed
|13:30
|13:35
|13:35
|14:35
|Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour
|Practice 2
|14:35
|14:45
|14:45
|15:15
|Australian GT
|Practice 2
|15:15
|15:25
|15:25
|15:55
|Radical Australia
|Qualifying
|15:55
|16:05
|16:05
|16:35
|TCR
|Practice 2
|16:35
|16:45
|16:45
|17:05
|Historic Touring Cars
|Qualifying
|17:05
|17:20
|17:20
|17:45
|MRF Tyres Excel Bathurst Challenge
|Race 1
|17:45
|17:45
|17:45
|17:45
|17:45
|17:50
|17:50
|18:00
|Commence Opening Circuit
|18:00
|Circuit Opens
Saturday 11 April
|Start
|Finish
|Session
|Remarks
|7:15
|7:25
|Commence Circuit Closure
|7:25
|7:25
|Circuit Closed
|7:25
|7:35
|7:35
|8:05
|Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour
|Practice 3
|8:05
|8:15
|8:15
|8:35
|Australian GT
|Qualifying 1
|8:35
|8:45
|8:45
|9:05
|Australian GT
|Qualifying 2
|9:05
|9:15
|9:15
|9:35
|TCR
|Qualifying
|9:35
|9:45
|9:45
|10:30
|Radical Australia
|Race 1
|10:30
|10:40
|10:40
|11:05
|Historic Touring Cars
|Race 1
|11:05
|11:15
|Commence Opening Circuit
|11:15
|11:55
|Resident Access
|Time Certain
|11:55
|12:05
|Commence Circuit Closure
|12:00
|12:00
|Circuit Closed
|12:05
|12:25
|TCR Grid Formation and Walk
|12:25
|12:30
|TCR Warm Up Lap
|12:30
|13:00
|TCR
|Race 1
|13:00
|13:10
|13:10
|14:10
|Australian GT
|Race 1
|14:10
|14:20
|14:20
|14:50
|TCR
|Race 2
|14:50
|15:00
|15:00
|15:25
|MRF Tyres Excel Bathurst Challenge
|Race 2
|15:25
|15:35
|15:35
|16:00
|Historic Touring Cars
|Race 2
|16:00
|16:10
|16:10
|16:30
|Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour
|Qualifying (Top 50%)
|16:30
|16:40
|16:40
|17:00
|Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour
|Qualifying (Bottom 50%)
|17:00
|17:10
|17:10
|17:35
|MRF Tyres Excel Bathurst Challenge
|Race 3
|17:35
|17:45
|Commence Opening Circuit
|17:45
|Circuit Opens
Sunday 12 April
|Start
|Finish
|Session
|Remarks
|7:25
|7:35
|Commence Circuit Closure
|7:35
|7:35
|Circuit Closed
|7:35
|7:45
|7:45
|8:30
|Radical Australia
|Race 2
|8:30
|8:45
|8:45
|9:15
|TCR
|Race 3
|9:15
|9:30
|9:30
|10:30
|Australian GT
|Race 2
|10:30
|10:45
|10:45
|10:50
|Pit Exit Opens
|10:50
|11:20
|B6H Grid Walk, National Anthem and Prayer
|11:20
|11:30
|11:30
|17:30
|Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour
|Race
|17:30
|17:40
|17:40
|17:50
|Commence Opening Circuit
|17:50
|Circuit Opens
|17:50
|Circuit Opens
