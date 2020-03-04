New Holden book ‘Racing The Lion’ announced

In the wake of the announcement that Holden will cease at the end of the year, V8 Sleuth has confirmed plans for a limited-edition hardcover book publication celebrating the history of the brand in Australian motorsport.

Titled Racing The Lion, the book will be an illustrated history of Holden in Australian motorsport, produced by the V8 Sleuth team and edited by Aaron Noonan and Will Dale.

It will feature a massive number of photos never before published and touch on a huge range of Holden’s motorsport history.

Whether it’s the memorable Monaros, Toranas, or Commodores, or the star drivers that achieved great feats behind the wheel, there will be something for everyone in this book.

It will also include a range of motorsport activities undertaken by Holden in racing from touring cars to rallying and trials, rallycross, production cars, and much, much more.

With chunky captions outlining the history, statistics, and interesting facts related to each image, and an honour roll of Holden champions and winners of important races and titles, this is the sort of book you’ll pick up, put down and pick up again many times over.

At 400 pages in total, the limited-edition book is due to be complete in time for Father’s Day and retails for $99.95.

“Our team are searching high and low in our photo files for all sorts of beautiful imagery that will make this book a must-have,” says V8 Sleuth MD Aaron Noonan.

“The recent news of Holden’s closure has hit a lot of people very hard and we felt it appropriate to put together a publication to put a lot of its great history together in the one place.

“All of the old favourites in terms of Holden race cars will be included as well as lots that many will have simply forgotten over time. It’s a real trip down memory lane putting this book together.”