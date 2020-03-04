AGP tyre selections released

Teams’ tyre selections for the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix have been revealed by the championship’s tyre supplier, Pirelli.
F1 carries the same specification of tyres from 2019 into 2020 after a unanimous vote from teams to reject a new offering for this year.
As was the case at Albert Park last year, the C2, C3, and C4 compounds have been made available to teams for the season-opener.
Daniel Ricciardo will again take 10 sets of the C4 compound, the softest available, as well as two sets of the C3 and one set of the C2.
Fellow Renault F1 Team driver Esteban Ocon is the opposite with respect to C3 and C2 tyres but also has 10 sets of the C4 compound at his disposal, as was the case for Nico Hulkenberg in that entry last year.
Renault was the only team to pick 10 C4 sets last year, but Mercedes, Alfa Romeo, and Haas have done likewise this time around.
Another five teams have opted for nine sets of the red sidewall tyres, and Racing Point for eight for each of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.
The Australian Grand Prix event runs from March 12-15, with F1 first on track on Friday, March 13.
Tyre selections: Australian Grand Prix
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Hard
C2
White
|Medium
C3
Yellow
|Soft
C4
Red
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|1
|2
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|2
|1
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2
|2
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|2
|2
|9
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|2
|2
|9
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1
|3
|9
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1
|3
|9
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|2
|2
|9
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|1
|2
|10
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|2
|1
|10
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1
|2
|10
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1
|2
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1
|3
|9
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|2
|2
|9
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|2
|3
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|2
|3
|8
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|1
|3
|9
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1
|3
|9
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1
|2
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1
|2
|10
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]