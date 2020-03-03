LATEST:

Lawson tops Day 2 of F3 pre-season testing > View

Ferrari boss says 'overall performance needs to be improved' > View

Slade set for full IGTC campaign in Ferrari > View

MotoGP hoping to reschedule Thailand, hold all other races > View

Rushbrook: manufacturer competition in Supercars important to Ford > View

Fisichella joins S5000 grid for Australian GP > View

Dorna confirms postponement of Thailand MotoGP > View

Report: Thailand MotoGP round postponed > View

Australian GP boss reaffirms 'all systems go' for F1 race > View

Team Sydney reaffirms two-car Supercars campaign > View

POLL: Where would you like to see Courtney race in 2020? > View

VIDEO: Bowman takes victory at Fontana > View

Home » International » Lawson tops Day 2 of F3 pre-season testing

Lawson tops Day 2 of F3 pre-season testing

By

Tuesday 3rd March, 2020 - 11:18am

Share:

LinkedIn

Liam Lawson pic: FIA Formula 3 Championship Twitter

FIA Formula 3 Championship

Kiwi Liam Lawson has set the pace on Day 2 of the FIA Formula 3 Championship’s pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Lawson was 11th quickest in the morning session before he and Hitech Grand Prix team-mate Max Fewtrell jumped to the top of the timing screen when they set out for their initial afternoon flyers.

Once the typical flurry of late fast laps came in, Lawson had re-established himself in first position with a 1:46.365s, 0.519s up on Clement Novalak (Carlin).

Alex Peroni (Campos Racing), who was second quickest on Day 1, wound up third on the second day with a best time of 1:46.902s.

Oscar Piastri (Prema Racing) was sixth on a 1:47.090s, Jack Doohan (HWA Racelab) was 20th for the day on a 1:47.781s, and Calan Williams (Jenzer Motorsport) was 22nd on a 1:47.908s.

The final day of testing commences tonight (AEDT).

FIA Formula 2 Championship

Formula 2 is also testing in Sakhir, and Marcus Armstrong (ART Grand Prix) ended up 13th on the timesheet on Day 2 with a 1:42.098s.

Jehan Daruvala (Carlin) was quickest of all at 1:41.260s.

More International News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com