LATEST:

VIDEO: Bowman takes victory at Fontana > View

F1 says Aus GP will go on amid coronavirus concern > View

Peroni second on Day 1 of F3 testing > View

Ricciardo: 2020 Renault has better 'overall balance' > View

Opening round of MotoGP cancelled due to coronavirus > View

Penske wants McLaughlin in ‘more than just one’ IndyCar race > View

Webber to mentor Renault F1 junior Piastri > View

AMRS Wrap: McLaughlin claims TA2 round win > View

Courtney has had discussions with three Supercars teams > View

VIDEO: The 2020 Mercedes F1 car explained > View

Richards reflects on Holden career > View

Motorsport Australia celebrates 2019 winners at Awards Gala > View

Home » Speedcafe TV » VIDEO: Bowman takes victory at Fontana

VIDEO: Bowman takes victory at Fontana

By

Monday 2nd March, 2020 - 1:24pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Alex Bowman takes a comprehensive, second career victory in Round 3 of the NASCAR Cup Series at Fontana.

More NASCAR News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com