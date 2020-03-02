Team Sydney reaffirms two-car Supercars campaign

Embattled Supercars outfit Team Sydney will continue campaigning two cars in 2020 with Chris Pither as one of their drivers.

Doubts had been cast over the team following the sudden announcement last weekend that James Courtney would be leaving the team.

Team owner Jonathon Webb has today confirmed they will still run two cars with a replacement for Courtney to be announced shortly.

Pither will continue to drive with Team Sydney, despite reports today suggesting otherwise.

“Team Sydney remains committed to delivering two competitive Supercars in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship,” Webb said in a statement.

“James Courtney’s departure from Team Sydney will not affect this.

“We confirm that Chris Pither and Coca-Cola Amatil remain committed to Team Sydney, despite speculation from media outlets.

“We continue our preparation for competition at the Australian Grand Prix and will release the driver and livery of Car 19 in due course.

“On behalf of our team and my family, I’d like to thank our sponsor partners and followers for their continued support and involvement in the Team Sydney project.

“We will fortify our efforts and move forward. Lastly, we wish James the best for his racing future.”

Before the season got underway the team had been quiet on who would be behind the wheel of the #22 entry.

News first broke that Pither would drive the car on the morning of the BP Ultimate SuperTest at The Bend Motorsport Park, just days out from the Superloop Adelaide 500.

Webb later confirmed to Speedcafe.com that Pither would be with the team for the duration of the season.

Pither affirmed his plans for the remainder of the year and expressed his disappointment in the rumours.

“The phone has been running hot since Auto Action suggested I will be announcing my departure of Team Sydney today,” Pither wrote on Instagram.

“I haven’t had communication from anyone at AA, their claims couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I am pleased to clarify I’m not going anywhere and I’m grateful to be back in the Supercars Championship.

“Jon Webb and his team have done a great job to get Team Sydney on the grid this year and secure Coca-Cola Amatil as a partner.

“We are a new team, we have realistic expectations, we all want results, we have passion and we will continue to grow.

“As a team we appreciate the positive support, which is why I wanted to clear any inaccurate and negative suggestions around our future.”

Team Sydney heads to the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix over 12-15 March for the second round of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, the Beaurepaires Melbourne 400.