Dorna confirms postponement of Thailand MotoGP

Dorna has confirmed the indefinite postponement of the Thailand MotoGP event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Reports of the decision surfaced from Thailand this afternoon, quoting the country’s Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister as their authority.

A statement from Dorna, the category’s commercial rights holder, has now validated those reports, and advised that it is seeking to determine if an alternate date is available. See below for statement

With MotoGP’s round in Qatar cancelled, although Moto2 and Moto3 to still go ahead this weekend at the Losail International Circuit, the opener for the premier class is currently the Grand Prix of the Americas on April 3-5 (local time).

Dorna statement

OR Thailand Grand Prix postponed

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the decision has been taken to postpone the Thai GP

As the global outbreak of coronavirus continues to develop, the Thai government has communicated that it won’t be possible to hold the OR Thailand Grand Prix on its original date. The FIM, IRTA and Dorna therefore regret to announce that the event, due to be held on the 22nd of March in Buriram, has been postponed.

The FIM, IRTA and Dorna are currently evaluating if an alternative date is possible for the event later this season.

Further updates will be published as soon as available.