LATEST:

Dorna confirms postponement of Thailand MotoGP > View

Report: Thailand MotoGP round postponed > View

Australian GP boss reaffirms 'all systems go' for F1 race > View

Team Sydney reaffirms two-car Supercars campaign > View

POLL: Where would you like to see Courtney race in 2020? > View

VIDEO: Bowman takes victory at Fontana > View

F1 says Aus GP will go on amid coronavirus concern > View

WORLD WRAP: Peroni second on Day 1 of F3 testing > View

Ricciardo: 2020 Renault has better 'overall balance' > View

Opening round of MotoGP cancelled due to coronavirus > View

Penske wants McLaughlin in ‘more than just one’ IndyCar race > View

Webber to mentor Renault F1 junior Piastri > View

Home » Bikes » Dorna confirms postponement of Thailand MotoGP

Dorna confirms postponement of Thailand MotoGP

Daniel Herrero

By

Monday 2nd March, 2020 - 9:13pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The 2019 Thai MotoGP race pic: MotoGP.com

Dorna has confirmed the indefinite postponement of the Thailand MotoGP event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Reports of the decision surfaced from Thailand this afternoon, quoting the country’s Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister as their authority.

A statement from Dorna, the category’s commercial rights holder, has now validated those reports, and advised that it is seeking to determine if an alternate date is available. See below for statement

With MotoGP’s round in Qatar cancelled, although Moto2 and Moto3 to still go ahead this weekend at the Losail International Circuit, the opener for the premier class is currently the Grand Prix of the Americas on April 3-5 (local time).

Dorna statement

OR Thailand Grand Prix postponed

  • Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the decision has been taken to postpone the Thai GP

As the global outbreak of coronavirus continues to develop, the Thai government has communicated that it won’t be possible to hold the OR Thailand Grand Prix on its original date. The FIM, IRTA and Dorna therefore regret to announce that the event, due to be held on the 22nd of March in Buriram, has been postponed.

The FIM, IRTA and Dorna are currently evaluating if an alternative date is possible for the event later this season.

Further updates will be published as soon as available.

More Bikes News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com