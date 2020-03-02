LATEST:

Australian GP boss reaffirms ‘all systems go’ for F1 race

Mat Coch

Monday 2nd March, 2020 - 5:14pm

Organisers says they’re ‘all systems go’ for the 2020 Australian Grand Prix

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has restated its belief that the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix will go ahead as planned on March 12-15 despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Concerns surrounding the event rose overnight following the cancellation of MotoGP’s opening round in Qatar.

However AGPC CEO Andrew Westacott has stated that there are currently no indications that a similar fate will befall the opening round of the Formula 1 world championship.

He affirmed that “there is no indication of further travel bans, nor is there any indication that Formula 1 and the teams will not be arriving as usual.”

Australia currently has travel restrictions in place for foreign nationals travelling from China and Iran.

Speedcafe.com was passed a brief statement earlier today denying the event was in doubt, with the AGPC this afternoon providing this writer an updated statement on the situation.

It included stronger confirmation that the event is expected to take place while claiming year on year ticket sales are up across general admission, grandstand, and corporate.

“We are all systems go and gearing up for the 25th Formula 1 race in Melbourne next week,” said Westacott in the updated statement.

“The finishing touches are being put on the circuit, Formula 1 freight and personnel are arriving in the coming days and we’re looking forward to opening the gates to the public on Thursday 12 March.

“The health and safety of everyone at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020 is paramount.

“The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has robust health, safety and emergency management arrangements in place at each event and we are working collaboratively with health agencies and related government and emergency services organisations in addressing this matter.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation in the leadup to the Grand Prix and are taking guidance from subject matter experts, including Victorian and National Chief Health Officers and the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee.

“At this stage there is no indication of further travel bans, nor is there any indication that Formula 1 and the teams will not be arriving as usual.

“Formula 1 has again confirmed overnight that the Australian Grand Prix is going ahead and we’re looking forward to welcoming them and the teams to Melbourne.”

