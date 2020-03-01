Motorsport Australia celebrates 2019 winners at Awards Gala

Motorsport Australia last night hosted its annual National Awards Gala Dinner, presented by Burson Auto Parts, where it celebrated last year’s winners, including Speedcafe.com’s Dirk Klynsmith.

Scott McLaughlin was on hand to collect his trophy for winning the 2019 Supercars Championship, and take part in a panel-style Q&A session.

Harry Bates picked up three awards, taking out the Possum Bourne trophy for winning the Motorsport Australia Rally Championship along with being named the recipient of the Peter Brock Trophy.

The event recognised not only national championship winners but those who’ve made significant contributions to the sport across an array of areas, from officials to media.

Speedcafe.com’s Klynsmith wrapped up Motorsport Photographer of the Year for his portfolio of work throughout the 2019 season.

Neil Crompton received a Life Membership, while Leigh Diffey received a Service Award for his contribution to the media.

Queenslander Paul Overell took out the prestigious Official of the Year award for his contribution to the sport which has spanned more than four decades.

Full Award Winners List:

Life Membership – Bill Bennett

Life Membership – Neil Crompton

Life Membership – John Harnden AM

Life Membership – Andrew Fraser

Service Award (Media) – Leigh Diffey

Service Award (Media) – Colin Young

Service Award (Media) – Scott Young

Service Award (Media) – Bruce Williams

Service Award (Media) – Jeff Whitten

Service Award (Media) – Peter Whitten

Service Award (Media) – Geoffrey Harris

Service Award (Media) – Bruce Newton

Motorsport Journalist of the Year – Andrew van Leeuwen

Motorsport Story of the Year (Print/Online) – John Morris

Motorsport Story of the Year (Radio/Television) – Vanessa Milton – ABC

Motorsport Photograph of the Year – Darin Mandy

Motorsport Photographer of the Year – Dirk Klynsmith

Phil Irving Award – Peter Molloy

Peter Brock Medal – Harry Bates

Australian Motorsport Official of the Year – Paul Overell

Young Driver of the Year – Edan Thornburrow

CAMS Australian Tourist Trophy (Bathurst 12 Hour 2019)

Dirk Werner

Dennis Olsen

Matt Campbell

Karting Australia Awards

KA2 Winner – Luke Pink

KZ2 Winner – Troy Loeskow

Ladies Championship Trophy – Beck Connell

2019 Motor Race Champions

CAMS Australian Side by Side Champion – Jackson Evans

CAMS Australian GT Champion – Geoff Emery

CAMS Australian GT Endurance Championship – Geoff Emery and Garth Tander

CAMS Australian Formula 4 Champion – Luis Leeds

CAMS Australian Targa Champion Modern Driver – Paul Stokell

CAMS Australian Targa Champion Modern Co-Driver – Kate Catford

CAMS Australian Targa Champion Classic Driver – Mick Downey

CAMS Australian Targa Champion Classic Co-Driver – Jarrod van den Akker

CAMS Australian Touring Car / Virgin Australia Supercars Champion – Scott McLaughlin

Dunlop Super2 Series Winner – Bryce Fullwood

TCR Australia Series Winner – Will Brown

CAMS Australian Motorkhana Champion – Aaron Wuillemin

CAMS Australian Khanacross Champion – Christopher Hranger

CAMS Australian Supersprint Champion – Douglas Barry

CAMS Australian Hill Climb Champion – Malcolm Oastler

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Series Winner – Jordan Love

BFGoodrich CAMS Australian Off-Road Championship

Mark Burrows (Driver)

Matthew Burrows (Co-Driver)

Pro Buggy Class Winners

Mark Burrows (Driver)

Matthew Burrows (Co-Driver)

Prolite Buggy Class Winners

Craig Pankhurst (Driver)

Penny Pankhurst (Co-Driver)

Sportlite

Steven Graham (Driver)

Daryl Graham (Co-Driver)

Production 4WD Class Winners

Geoff Pickering (Driver)

Dylan Watson (Co-Driver)

SXS Turbo Class Winners

Roydn Bailey (Driver)

Luke Shadbolt (Co-Driver)

Extreme 2WD Class Winners

Jamie Knight (Driver)

Symon Knight (Co-Driver)

SXS Sport Class Winners

John Wisse (Driver)

Adrian Weeding (Co-Driver)

Extreme 4WD Class Winners

Joshua Nurrish (Driver)

Luke Kenyon (Co-Driver)

Super 1650 Buggy Class Winner

Declan Cummins (Driver)

Karin Ann Barker (Co-Driver)

Liam Peters

CAMS Australian Rally Championship

Outright Winners

Harry Bates (Driver)

John McCarthy

2WD Rally Winners

Ethan Pickstock (Driver)

Lisi Phillips (Co-Driver)

Australian Rally Manufacturers’ Champion

Toyota