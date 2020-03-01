Motorsport Australia celebrates 2019 winners at Awards Gala

Motorsport Australia last night hosted its annual National Awards Gala Dinner, presented by Burson Auto Parts, where it celebrated last year’s winners, including Speedcafe.com’s Dirk Klynsmith.
Scott McLaughlin was on hand to collect his trophy for winning the 2019 Supercars Championship, and take part in a panel-style Q&A session.
Harry Bates picked up three awards, taking out the Possum Bourne trophy for winning the Motorsport Australia Rally Championship along with being named the recipient of the Peter Brock Trophy.
The event recognised not only national championship winners but those who’ve made significant contributions to the sport across an array of areas, from officials to media.
Speedcafe.com’s Klynsmith wrapped up Motorsport Photographer of the Year for his portfolio of work throughout the 2019 season.
Neil Crompton received a Life Membership, while Leigh Diffey received a Service Award for his contribution to the media.
Queenslander Paul Overell took out the prestigious Official of the Year award for his contribution to the sport which has spanned more than four decades.
Full Award Winners List:
Life Membership – Bill Bennett
Life Membership – Neil Crompton
Life Membership – John Harnden AM
Life Membership – Andrew Fraser
Service Award (Media) – Leigh Diffey
Service Award (Media) – Colin Young
Service Award (Media) – Scott Young
Service Award (Media) – Bruce Williams
Service Award (Media) – Jeff Whitten
Service Award (Media) – Peter Whitten
Service Award (Media) – Geoffrey Harris
Service Award (Media) – Bruce Newton
Motorsport Journalist of the Year – Andrew van Leeuwen
Motorsport Story of the Year (Print/Online) – John Morris
Motorsport Story of the Year (Radio/Television) – Vanessa Milton – ABC
Motorsport Photograph of the Year – Darin Mandy
Motorsport Photographer of the Year – Dirk Klynsmith
Phil Irving Award – Peter Molloy
Peter Brock Medal – Harry Bates
Australian Motorsport Official of the Year – Paul Overell
Young Driver of the Year – Edan Thornburrow
CAMS Australian Tourist Trophy (Bathurst 12 Hour 2019)
Dirk Werner
Dennis Olsen
Matt Campbell
Karting Australia Awards
KA2 Winner – Luke Pink
KZ2 Winner – Troy Loeskow
Ladies Championship Trophy – Beck Connell
2019 Motor Race Champions
CAMS Australian Side by Side Champion – Jackson Evans
CAMS Australian GT Champion – Geoff Emery
CAMS Australian GT Endurance Championship – Geoff Emery and Garth Tander
CAMS Australian Formula 4 Champion – Luis Leeds
CAMS Australian Targa Champion Modern Driver – Paul Stokell
CAMS Australian Targa Champion Modern Co-Driver – Kate Catford
CAMS Australian Targa Champion Classic Driver – Mick Downey
CAMS Australian Targa Champion Classic Co-Driver – Jarrod van den Akker
CAMS Australian Touring Car / Virgin Australia Supercars Champion – Scott McLaughlin
Dunlop Super2 Series Winner – Bryce Fullwood
TCR Australia Series Winner – Will Brown
CAMS Australian Motorkhana Champion – Aaron Wuillemin
CAMS Australian Khanacross Champion – Christopher Hranger
CAMS Australian Supersprint Champion – Douglas Barry
CAMS Australian Hill Climb Champion – Malcolm Oastler
Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Series Winner – Jordan Love
BFGoodrich CAMS Australian Off-Road Championship
Mark Burrows (Driver)
Matthew Burrows (Co-Driver)
Pro Buggy Class Winners
Mark Burrows (Driver)
Matthew Burrows (Co-Driver)
Prolite Buggy Class Winners
Craig Pankhurst (Driver)
Penny Pankhurst (Co-Driver)
Sportlite
Steven Graham (Driver)
Daryl Graham (Co-Driver)
Production 4WD Class Winners
Geoff Pickering (Driver)
Dylan Watson (Co-Driver)
SXS Turbo Class Winners
Roydn Bailey (Driver)
Luke Shadbolt (Co-Driver)
Extreme 2WD Class Winners
Jamie Knight (Driver)
Symon Knight (Co-Driver)
SXS Sport Class Winners
John Wisse (Driver)
Adrian Weeding (Co-Driver)
Extreme 4WD Class Winners
Joshua Nurrish (Driver)
Luke Kenyon (Co-Driver)
Super 1650 Buggy Class Winner
Declan Cummins (Driver)
Karin Ann Barker (Co-Driver)
Liam Peters
CAMS Australian Rally Championship
Outright Winners
Harry Bates (Driver)
John McCarthy
2WD Rally Winners
Ethan Pickstock (Driver)
Lisi Phillips (Co-Driver)
Australian Rally Manufacturers’ Champion
Toyota
