VIDEO: Behind the Scenes with DJR Team Penske in Adelaide

Saturday 29th February, 2020 - 3:27pm

Go behind the scenes with the Shell V-Power Racing Team and hear Team Manager Ben Croke explain what goes into getting on track every race event.

