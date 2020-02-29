Van Gisbergen to make 24H of Le Mans debut

Shane van Gisbergen has been listed as part of Eurasia Motorsport’s entry into this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The New Zealander is the only driver named in the car on the entry list revealed by organisers.

He is set to drive a Gibson powered Ligier JSP217 LMP2 car, the same as he campaigned at the Asian Le Mans Series race at The Bend in January.

It will mark van Gisbergen’s maiden appearance at the French classic, which runs across June 13-14, the weekend following the Truck Assist Winton Super400.

Joining van Gisbergen on the grid will be Tim Slade, the DJR Team Penske Pirtek Enduro Cup co-driver named for Hub Auto Corsa.

Slade has a long association with the team, having won the California 8 Hours with the squad in 2018.

He most recently competed in one of the team’s Ferrari 488 GT3s at the Bathurst 12 Hour, though the team earned entry to the event courtesy of its results in the 2019-2020 Asian Le Mans Series.

Come June, Slade will partner Marcos Gomes and Morris Chen in the 20-strong LMPGTE Am class.

The event’s top tier, the LMP1 class, will feature six cars, with two Toyotas meeting entries from Rebellion Racing and the Ginettas of Team LNT.

Van Gisbergen’s entry is part of a 24 car LMP2 field with chassis designed by Oreca, Ligier, Dallara, and Riley.

Matt Campbell and Earl Bamber will join Nick Tandy in the Porsche GT Team for the event, one of 11 entries in the LMGTE Pro class.

The event, which will be the 89th running of the event, is the final round of the 2019-2020 World Endurance Championship.

Running begins with a test day on May 30 before practice itself gets underway on June 10.