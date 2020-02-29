LATEST:

GALLERY: Formula 1 pre-season testing > View

Ricciardo third fastest in final F1 pre-season test > View

Van Gisbergen to make 24H of Le Mans debut > View

Seamer: Fans will follow drivers despite manufacturer moves > View

VIDEO: Official S5000 pre-season test day > View

GALLERY: S5000 pre-season testing from The Bend > View

Dutton details limitations that led to component failure > View

The Bend hosts S5000 pre-season test > View

Events SA boss says state can support two Supercars events > View

Vettel fastest as Hamilton draws red flag in F1 testing > View

Holden Tribute Cruise for The Bend 500 > View

Winterbottom confident Supercars will find ‘solutions’ to Holden exit > View

Home » Gallery » GALLERY: Formula 1 pre-season testing

GALLERY: Formula 1 pre-season testing

By

Saturday 29th February, 2020 - 11:21am

Share:

LinkedIn

Check out the field as it completed the final Formula 1 pre-season test in Spain.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35, in the pit lane
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35, in his pit area
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35, in cocpkit
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35, on the pit straight
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, negotiates a chicane
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, in the pit lane
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Test Two - Day 2 - Barcelona, Spain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Test Two - Day 3 - Barcelona, Spain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Test Two - Day 3 - Barcelona, Spain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Test Two - Day 3 - Barcelona, Spain
3a1f73c8-7beb-4527-98c7-b76c742a1ccf
6cabac8b-4a88-4459-9152-b90cce0ed82a
large-2020 Pre-Season Test 02 - Spain - Day 3 (2)
18cd7c12-c83f-4a52-8ec4-90372f4bd38e
large-2020 Pre-Season Test 02 - Spain - Day 3 (1)
large-2020 Pre-Season Test 02 - Spain - Day 3
2020 Barcelona February testing II
2020 Barcelona February testing II
2020 Barcelona February testing II
2020 Barcelona February testing II
2020 Barcelona February testing II
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Test Two - Day 1 - Barcelona, Spain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Test Two - Day 2 - Barcelona, Spain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Test Two - Day 2 - Barcelona, Spain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Test Two - Day 3 - Barcelona, Spain
Motor Racing - Formula One Testing - Test Two - Day 1 - Barcelona, Spain
2020 Barcelona Pre-Season Test 2, Day 1 - LAT Images
2020 Barcelona Pre-Season Test 2, Day 1 - LAT Images
2020 Barcelona Pre-Season Test 2, Day 2 - Wolfgang Wilhelm
2020 Barcelona Pre-Season Test 2, Day 2 - Wolfgang Wilhelm
TEST T2 BARCELLONA 2020 - MERCOLEDÌ 26/02/2020
TEST T2 BARCELLONA 2020 - GIOVEDì 27/02/2020 - SEBASTIAN VETTEL
200050-test-f1-barcelona-2-seb-day2
200037-test-f1-barcelona-2-seb
AP-238DX66E92111_news
AP-238E8GGU52111_news
AP-238DW2HAN1W11_news
AP-238GD4YK92111_news
AP-237WT8DPH1W11_news
AP-237WT9DCW1W11_news
AP-237VRUX792111_news
AP-237S2YRX92111_news

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com