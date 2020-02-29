BREAKING: Courtney leaves Team Sydney

A short statement from James Courtney has announced the 2010 Supercars champion has parted ways with Team Sydney.

The statement read;

Supercars driver James Courtney has elected to depart Team Sydney, effective immediately.

“We have not been able to agree on the way forward, so I have decided to depart the team. I wish Team Sydney all the best for the future,” Courtney said.

Courtney has no alternative arrangements in place and cannot comment on his future at this time.

More to follow.