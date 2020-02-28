LATEST:

Vettel fastest as Hamilton draws red flag in F1 testing

Friday 28th February, 2020 - 8:51am

Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel topped the second day’s running at Formula 1 second pre-season test in Spain as Lewis Hamilton triggered the red flag.

Vettel’s best effort of 1:16.841 was set in the day’s morning session and remained the time to beat throughout to end proceedings two tenths clear of Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri.

Hamilton meanwhile caused the day’s only red flag of note when the Mercedes rolled to a halt shortly after beginning a long run.

Mercedes had sported Valtteri Bottas in the morning session before swapping the Finn for Hamilton in the afternoon’s four hour session.

The six-time world champion sat out the first hour of the session before venturing out for what would prove to be his sole run.

Max Verstappen had a spin in the closing minutes of the session which drew the red flag and lopped five minutes off proceedings.

Gasly’s best of 1:17.066, set on the softest compound tyre, came late in the day and saw him split Vettel and Lance Stroll, who had set his best of 1:17.118 in the morning’s session.

Elsewhere Esteban Ocon performed duties for Renault in the morning before handing over to Daniel Ricciardo.

Ocon proved eighth fastest with just 37 laps to his name, over a second off the pace of Vettel though using a tyre compound one step harder than the German had.

Ricciardo went one step harder again to record the day’s 11th best time of 1:18.395.

With limited running and a focus on long runs Hamilton was slowest, 5.6 seconds off Vettel’s pace.

Pre-season testing heads into its final day with running in Spain set to begin at 1900 AEDT.

Formula 1 pre-season testing, Day 2 times

Driver Team Laps Time Diff Tyres
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 145 1:16.841 C5
Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 139 1:17.066 0.225 C5
Lance Stroll Racing Point 130 1:17.118 0.277 C3
Nicholas Latifi Williams 160 1:17.313 0.472 C5
Lando Norris McLaren 113 1:17.573 0.732 C3
Max Verstappen Red Bull 31 1:17.738 0.897 C2
Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 47 1:17.985 1.144 C3
Esteban Ocon Renault 37 1:18.013 1.172 C4
Kevin Magnussen Haas 111 1:18.225 1.384 C3
Alexander Albon Red Bull 61 1:18.393 1.552 C2
Daniel Ricciardo Renault 59 1:18.395 1.554 C3
Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 92 1:19.670 2.829 C3
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 14 1:22.525 5.684 C3

