Shields signs on for second USF2000 season

Queenslander Cameron Shields will embark on a second USF2000 campaign in 2020 after a race-winning rookie season which was truncated by a budget shortfall.

Shields took victory in his first race on an oval when USF2000 ran on Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Raceway, just up the road from The Brickyard, two nights before last year’s Indianapolis 500.

He was a runner-up in both Australian Formula Ford and Australian Formula 3, and a front-runner in Australian Formula 4, before his move to the United States, but missed the last three meetings of the 2019 USF2000 season due to a budgetary shortfall.

Having competed with Newman Wachs Racing last year, he has signed on with Legacy Autosport ahead of next month’s season-opener at St Petersburg.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back out in the car and hit the track in St Petersburg,” said Shields.

“A lot of work has gone in over the off-season to have a seat for the first round – now it is up to myself and the team to make the most of this opportunity and come away from the weekend with some successful results

“Legacy Autosport has been able to offer an opportunity to me that no other team can match.

“All of the team members have decades of combined knowledge in open-wheel racing and I’m really looking forward to working with everyone to develop my skills in and out of the car.

“It is a very professional outfit and has a great platform to invite sponsors and partners to be a part of the journey on The Road to Indy.”

Team owner Mike Meyer added, “I am thrilled to be able to officially welcome Cameron to Legacy Autosport.

“We have been working very hard to put this program together. Cameron is dedicated, professional and extremely talented race car driver.

“He definitely caught our attention last year and I can’t wait to see what we as a team can accomplish this year.”

USF2000 supports Round 1 of the 2020 IndyCar season in St Petersburg, with first practice for the former on March 12 (local time).