Power: ‘Easy transition’ from Penske to new strategist

Will Power believes that a change of race strategist due to Penske’s acquisition of IndyCar will be a straightforward transition.

The Queenslander will this year take strategy from another senior member of the Team Penske organisation in Ron Ruzewski after Roger Penske himself gave up the role to focus on his empire’s new asset.

Power has had Penske on his radio for most of the past two IndyCar seasons, and Jon Bauslog when he won the 2018 Indianapolis 500, but has also worked with Ruzewski on days when Penske was not available.

“I’m very used to him,” said Power of Ruzewski, who was promoted to Managing Director of Team Penske’s IndyCar and IMSA programs last year.

“It should be an easy transition.”

The 2014 IndyCar champion did foreshadow, however, that he would have less contact with Penske at race tracks.

“I’m not sure where he’ll be,” said Power.

“Usually it’s easy to have a chat with Roger, but I have a feeling that’s going to be a lot harder now that he has so much more involvement (with IndyCar itself).

“Yeah, I might not be able to ask him for favours (as easily).”

Team Penske finished one-two in last year’s IndyCar series courtesy of Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud respectively, and the latter won the Indianapolis 500.

Power took out two races but the speed that he showed particularly in the early stages of the season failed to translate to a serious title challenge due to various setbacks.

He is nevertheless bullish about 2020, just over a fortnight away from the first race of the season.

“I’m more motivated than ever,” declared Power.

“I feel really good, (and) obviously I have a fantastic team behind me.

“So, I’ve just got to focus hard on the job – I’m not going to predict anything (and) I’ve got no goals set.

“It’s pretty clear what the goals are, so I’m just focusing on my job.”

Power and Team Penske are set to test at Sebring on March 3, before the first race meeting of the season at St Petersburg on March 13-15 (local times).