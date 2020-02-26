Kelly Racing open factory doors for fans

Kelly Racing will open the doors of its Melbourne facility for fans to see its new Ford Mustangs next month.

It will be the first time the team has had an open day since the switch from Nissan Altimas to Mustangs, a project about which the team generated great interest through its Road to Mustang video series.

Rick Kelly and André Heimgartner, each of whom achieved a top 10 in the team’s first race weekend with Mustangs, will be in attendance.

Kelly Racing boasts an expansive workshop comprised of 19 different departments, allowing it to function largely independently.

The open day will be held from 11:00-14:00 on Saturday, March 21 at Kelly Racing, 8 Helen Kob Drive, Braeside.

CLICK HERE for further details.