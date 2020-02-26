LATEST:

GALLERY: TCR Australia test day > View

SuperUtes delay to allow teams to ‘make sure it's right’ > View

McLaughlin ‘nervous’ about Supercars after Holden exit > View

Kelly Racing open factory doors for fans > View

Tweaked livery for D’Alberto Honda in 2020 > View

Alonso entered for Indianapolis 500 with McLaren SP > View

Jacobson to undergo ankle surgery this week > View

Victorian Health Officer: Coronavirus unlikely to threaten AGP > View

More GRM TCR cars break cover > View

McLaughlin felt ‘hell of a lot of pressure’ in SA after IndyCar tests > View

Supercars boss: No Corvette for ‘foreseeable future’ > View

Record entry list for 2020 Bathurst 6 Hour > View

Home » Gallery » GALLERY: TCR Australia test day

GALLERY: TCR Australia test day

By

Wednesday 26th February, 2020 - 4:31pm

Share:

LinkedIn

View a selection of images from the TCR Australia test day at Winton Raceway.

Photos supplied by TCR Australia / Daniel Kalisz.

260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0137
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0813
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0216
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0272
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0308
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0311
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0354
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0669
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0373
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0382
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0397
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0831
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0286
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0423
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG1085
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG1068
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0469
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0434
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0841
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0484
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0503
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0523
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0970
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0538
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG1026
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0616
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG0661
260220_TCRAUS_TESTDAY_DKIMG1006

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com