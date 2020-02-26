D’Alberto edges Morcom in TCR pre-season test

Tony D’Alberto has edged Nathan Morcom to the fastest lap in TCR Australia’s official pre-season test and media day at Winton.

D’Alberto set a best time of 1:24.1842s in his Wall Racing Honda Civic Type R, with Morcom only 0.0082s shy in his HMO Customer Racing Hyundai i30 N.

Will Brown, in a second HMO Hyundai, was less than two tenths of a second slower again, ahead of Jordan Cox (Garry Rogers Motorsport Alfa Romeo Giulietta) and John Martin (Wall Honda).

Rounding out the top 10 were Aaron Cameron (GRM Peugeot 308), Zac Soutar (privateer Honda), Dylan O’Keeffe (GRM Renault Megane RS), Jay Hansen (Ash Seward Motorsport Alfa Romeo), and Jason Bargwanna (GRM Peugeot), the latter of whom at a relatively skinny 0.5133s off the pace.

“We had a really good day. We got through quite a few things we wanted to try,” said D’Alberto.

“The car was much better than when we raced here last year. We’ve made a bit of an improvement with the set up and our philosophy.

“With the set-up, it was nice to be the quickest today. It does mean a lot.

“Obviously, we’re happy about it, but we know there’s a huge amount of work to do.”

Today’s test is the most significant track activity at Winton Motor Raceway since work was carried out to replace kerbing at Turns 3 and 4.

“Everybody is impressed with the changes they’ve made to Turns 3 and 4,” added D’Alberto.

“It has opened up that corner and it’s given the drivers a little bit more leeway to explore a little bit more.

“Before in the exit at three, if you dropped a wheel, you’re just toast. It gives you that chance to explore a little bit more, use a bit more road and if you don’t quite get it right, you’re not going to be in the fence.

“I really like those changes they’ve made. It makes Turn 4 allow the car to flow.”

The TCR Asia Pacific Cup takes place at Albert Park, in support of the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, on March 12-15.

