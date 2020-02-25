Viñales ends pre-season fastest as Miller hits 355km/h

Monster Energy Yamaha’s Maverick Viñales has finished on top of the final day of MotoGP pre-season testing as Jack Miller broke a speed record at the Losail International Circuit.

Viñales hit the front halfway through the seven-hour session in Qatar and later reclaimed top spot with the 1:53.858s which would stand up as the fastest lap of the day and the three-day test overall.

Petronas SRT team-mates Franco Morbidelli (+0.033s) and Fabio Quartararo (+0.219s) made it three Yamahas in the top four.

Quartararo, who stopped on track with a technical problem at one point, was third on combined times for the three days, while Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins was again the odd man out as he went third fastest on Day 3 with a 1:54.068s.

Pramac Racing’s Miller finished the day and the test in fifth position at 0.247s off the pace, after a mixture of time attacks and long runs, and set a new top speed record at Losail of 355km/h on his Ducati.

Rounding out the top 10 for the day were Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar), Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu LCR Honda), Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), and Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team).

Marquez even spent time on a 2019 RC213V, which would normally be ridden by Nakagami this year, while Team Manager Alberto Puig said that Repsol Honda was testing items “from two or three years ago”.

On the other Hondas, Castrol LCR’s Cal Crutchlow cut 70 laps a day after finishing early due to a crash, putting #35 into 18th on the timesheet on Day 3, while Alex Marquez (Repsol Honda) was 21st of 22 riders at 1.661s off the pace.

Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Ducati) wound up 11th, Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha) was 12th with a minor crash along the way, Aleix Espargaro was best for Gresini Aprilia in 13th, and Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) took 16th.

The field will return to Qatar for Round 1 of the 2020 MotoGP season on March 6-8 (local time).

Pre-season testing: Losail: Day 3