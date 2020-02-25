LATEST:

Viñales ends pre-season fastest as Miller hits 355km/h

Tuesday 25th February, 2020 - 9:39am

Maverick Viñales pic: Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Twitter

Monster Energy Yamaha’s Maverick Viñales has finished on top of the final day of MotoGP pre-season testing as Jack Miller broke a speed record at the Losail International Circuit.

Viñales hit the front halfway through the seven-hour session in Qatar and later reclaimed top spot with the 1:53.858s which would stand up as the fastest lap of the day and the three-day test overall.

Petronas SRT team-mates Franco Morbidelli (+0.033s) and Fabio Quartararo (+0.219s) made it three Yamahas in the top four.

Quartararo, who stopped on track with a technical problem at one point, was third on combined times for the three days, while Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins was again the odd man out as he went third fastest on Day 3 with a 1:54.068s.

Pramac Racing’s Miller finished the day and the test in fifth position at 0.247s off the pace, after a mixture of time attacks and long runs, and set a new top speed record at Losail of 355km/h on his Ducati.

Rounding out the top 10 for the day were Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar), Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu LCR Honda), Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), and Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team).

Marquez even spent time on a 2019 RC213V, which would normally be ridden by Nakagami this year, while Team Manager Alberto Puig said that Repsol Honda was testing items “from two or three years ago”.

On the other Hondas, Castrol LCR’s Cal Crutchlow cut 70 laps a day after finishing early due to a crash, putting #35 into 18th on the timesheet on Day 3, while Alex Marquez (Repsol Honda) was 21st of 22 riders at 1.661s off the pace.

Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Ducati) wound up 11th, Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha) was 12th with a minor crash along the way, Aleix Espargaro was best for Gresini Aprilia in 13th, and Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) took 16th.

The field will return to Qatar for Round 1 of the 2020 MotoGP season on March 6-8 (local time).

Pre-season testing: Losail: Day 3

Pos Num Rider Team Bike Time Gap 1st/prev Laps
1 12 Maverick VIÑALES Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:53.858   69 / 84
2 21 Franco MORBIDELLI Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 1:53.891 0.033/0.033 29 / 52
3 42 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:54.068 0.210/0.177 40 / 40
4 20 Fabio QUARTARARO Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 1:54.077 0.219/0.009 35 / 58
5 43 Jack MILLER Pramac Racing Ducati 1:54.105 0.247/0.028 69 / 69
6 36 Joan MIR Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:54.129 0.271/0.024 33 / 42
7 93 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:54.149 0.291/0.020 51 / 61
8 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 1:54.239 0.381/0.090 24 / 40
9 33 Brad BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:54.283 0.425/0.044 40 / 58
10 04 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati Team Ducati 1:54.312 0.454/0.029 38 / 55
11 63 Francesco BAGNAIA Pramac Racing Ducati 1:54.326 0.468/0.014 55 / 55
12 46 Valentino ROSSI Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:54.332 0.474/0.006 28 / 47
13 41 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 1:54.432 0.574/0.100 35 / 56
14 44 Pol ESPARGARO Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:54.623 0.765/0.191 42 / 49
15 53 Tito RABAT Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 1:54.674 0.816/0.051 55 / 56
16 9 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati Team Ducati 1:54.752 0.894/0.078 35 / 56
17 5 Johann ZARCO Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 1:54.760 0.902/0.008 62 / 66
18 35 Cal CRUTCHLOW LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 1:54.830 0.972/0.070 61 / 70
19 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 1:55.008 1.150/0.178 48 / 48
20 27 Iker LECUONA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 1:55.301 1.443/0.293 26 / 40
21 73 Alex MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:55.519 1.661/0.218 31 / 47
22 38 Bradley SMITH Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 1:55.916 2.058/0.397 48 / 55

