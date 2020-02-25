Triple Eight rookie reflects on challenging Super2 debut

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Angelo Mouzouris says he will be better prepared for his second Dunlop Super2 Series round with the experience from a challenging debut in Adelaide.

Mouzouris won last year’s Australian Formula Ford title but arrived at the Superloop Adelaide 500 without any tin top racing or street circuits under his belt, and limited testing in the #10 VF Commodore.

The 18-year-old qualified 11th and recorded finishes of 12th, 10th, and ninth in the 13-car field after running as high as seventh for several laps in Race 3.

He also had a brush with the wall at the Turn 8 Sweeper in Race 2, although he was not alone there with the eventual race winner Brodie Kostecki doing likewise.

“It was my first weekend in the Supercar, and it was a cool experience to drive one of these cars around Adelaide,” said Mouzouris.

“Race 1 didn’t go to plan for me. My lack of experience in racing, especially in sedan racing, didn’t go in my favour, but my pace carried into Race 2.

“We were battling for sixth or seventh and I clipped the wall and bent the steering arm. The was unfortunate, but it was good for my learning curve.

“Sunday’s final race was great. We were up there, but my lack of tin top racing meant I got caught out in a couple of areas, but the big thing is that I learnt so much and I will be much better prepared for Symmons Plains.

“Thankfully, that place looks a bit more forgiving – it doesn’t have as many concrete walls as Adelaide.”

Mouzouris is currently 10th in the series ahead of Round 2 on the support bill for the Tyrepower Tasmania Super400 at Symmons Plains on April 3-5.

VIDEO: Angelo Mouzouris Round 1 review