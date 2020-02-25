Record entry list for 2020 Bathurst 6 Hour

A record 68 entries have been taken for this year’s Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour with the chance of more to come.
Entries remain open until Friday, March 6, meaning grid capacity of 72 cars could yet be achieved in the first year of the Australian Racing Group’s ownership of the Easter production car event.
The entry list, which has the 2020 race well placed to surpass the record 64 starters for a Mount Panorama endurance race in the 2017 Bathurst 6 Hour, includes 14 makes and more than 30 models.
Among them are the Ford Mustang, which was made eligible for the event for the first time this year, with four entered in Class A2 for ‘Extreme Performance Naturally Aspirated’ cars.
Notable drivers set to take on the race include current Supercars Championship driver Anton De Pasquale and John Bowe, winner of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 and Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour twice each.
“We have been indicating that a massive grid was on the cards this year, so it’s great to confirm the enormous interest that the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour has attracted this year,” said ARG’s operations and logistics manager, Ken Collier.
“Everyone at ARG has embraced this event since we became custodians of it last year and have worked hard to grow and develop it, and to see so many people embracing that is incredible.
“We want to bring a new level of action to the Easter event, both on and off the circuit. The feature categories are all fantastic and will have big grids. The improved Harris Park area with family zone, car displays, food vans and the Saturday evening live band will be welcomed by all teams and spectators who attend.
“We are breaking new ground by having 68 cars committed to a single race just under two weeks out from the entry deadline.
“There are more competitors we are talking to who have indicated plans to compete which means the final four grid spots could fill up very quickly.”
The new Class X for ‘Ultimate Performance’ vehicles currently contains seven cars, including two BMW M3s entered by Beric Lynton, who won the race at a record lap count last year.
This year’s Bathurst 6 Hour is supported by series including TCR Australia, which will be making its inaugural appearance for a race meeting at Mount Panorama, and will be broadcast on the Seven Network.
Practice begins on Friday, April 10, with the race itself on April 12.
Entry list: 2020 Bathurst 6 Hour
|Cls
|Competitor
|Team/Sponsor
|Make
|Model
|X
|Beric Lynton
|Bridgestone Select Southport
|BMW
|M3 F80LCI Competition
|X
|Beric Lynton
|TBA
|BMW
|M3 F80LCI Competition
|X
|Sherrin Racing
|Sherrin Rentals
|BMW
|M4 F82
|X
|Anthony Soole
|Property Investment Store
|BMW
|M4 F82
|X
|Simon Hodges
|Secure Wealth Advisers
|BMW
|M4 F82
|X
|Karl Begg
|Btuned Euro Specialists
|BMW
|M4 F82
|X
|Tony Virag
|TBA
|Holden
|VF MY14-HSV GTS
|A1
|Mark Eddy
|Urban Alley Brewery
|Audi
|TT RS Plus 8J
|A1
|Ryan McLeod Racing Cars Pty Ltd
|TBA
|BMW
|M Coupe (1 Series) E82
|A1
|Robert Hay
|Colder Refrigeration
|BMW
|M135i Hatch F20
|A1
|Simon Hodges
|Secure Wealth Advisers
|BMW
|M135i Hatch F20
|A1
|Jeremy Gray
|JMG, Miedecke Motor Group
|Ford
|FGII GT-F
|A1
|Garth Walden
|TBA
|Mercedes Benz
|A45 AMG
|A1
|Hadrian Morrall
|Parramatta Vehicle Services
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO IX RS
|A1
|Dylan Thomas
|Hi-Tec Oils/CXC Global
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO IX RS
|A1
|Jack Winter
|MX5 Mania/Yellowspeed
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO IX RS
|A1
|Jason Miller
|Stokes Skis Australia
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO IX RS
|A1
|Michael Kavich
|Race For A Cure
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO X RS
|A1
|Daniel Flanagan
|Prime Finance/Goodyear/Fifth Gear/Ultimate Tunes
|Mitsubishi
|TBA
|A1
|Brad Schumacher
|Kelso Electrical
|Subaru
|Impreza WRX STi G-4
|A1
|Dimitri Agathos
|Fullgas Racing/Nova Employment
|Subaru
|Impreza WRX STi V-1
|A1
|Cem Yucel
|Harding Performance
|Volkswagen
|Golf R Series 7.5
|A2
|Bradley Carr
|Car Mods Australia
|BMW
|M3 E92
|A2
|Anthony Gilbertson
|Garage 1
|BMW
|M3 E92
|A2
|Anthony Quinn
|Local Legends
|Ford
|Mustang FM GT
|A2
|Coleby Cowham
|TBA
|Ford
|Mustang FM GT
|A2
|Andrew Miedecke
|Miedecke Motorsport
|Ford
|Mustang FM GT
|A2
|Ryan McLeod Racing Cars Pty Ltd
|TBA
|Ford
|Mustang FM GT
|A2
|Graeme Muir
|Gramur Stainless
|Holden
|VE-HSV GTS
|A2
|Chris Lillis
|Cachet Homes
|Holden
|VF-HSV R8 Clubsport
|A2
|Daniel Clift
|Nolan Finishes Professional Painters
|Holden
|VZ-HSV R8 Clubsport
|A2
|Aaron Tebb
|Waltec Motorsport/Stored Skis
|Holden
|TBA
|A2
|Michael James
|U.S. Customs
|Holden
|VE-HSV GTS
|A2
|Dee Pittman-White
|TBA
|Holden
|VE2-HSV GTS
|A2
|Justin Anthony
|TBA
|Mercedes Benz
|C63 W204
|B1
|James Meadan
|Brimarco – Legacy
|BMW
|335i E92
|B1
|Sherrin Racing
|Sherrin Rentals
|BMW
|135i E82
|B1
|Ryan Epa
|ASAP Marketing
|BMW
|135i E82
|B1
|Peter O’Donnell
|Spinifex Recruiting
|BMW
|335i E92
|B1
|Brett McFarland
|TBA
|Subaru
|Impreza WRX STi G-2
|B1
|Christopher Gleeson
|Atlas Motorsport
|Subaru
|Impreza WRX G-3
|B2
|Trevor Mirabito
|Race Academy International
|Holden
|VE SSV-Redline
|B2
|James Herington
|Commodore Shop Cardiff
|Holden
|VE SSV-Z Series
|B2
|Paul Razum
|Penrite/Enzed/BTA/360 Gearboxs/Tufflift/Pacemaker
|Holden
|VZ SS-Z Series
|C
|Jake Williams
|Pinnacle Automotive
|BMW
|M3 E36 3.0L
|C
|Doug Westwood
|Cee3 Pty Ltd
|BMW
|M3 E36 3.0L
|C
|Prime Motorsport
|TBA
|Holden
|Astra PJ HSV VRX
|C
|Frank Mammarella
|Selected Smash Repairs
|Hyundai
|i30N PDE
|C
|Jake Camilleri
|Grand Prix Mazda/Castrol/Envirotek
|Mazda
|3 MPS 3A
|C
|tba
|Hall Finance, LJ Hooker Caboolture
|Renault
|Megane RS 265 Trophy R
|C
|Anthony Levitt
|Boss Surveillance Systems, ADPV Drones
|Renault
|Clio RS 200 Sport X98
|C
|Colin Osborne
|Osborne Motorsport
|Renault
|Megane RS 265 Trophy R
|C
|Colin Osborne
|Osborne Motorsport
|Renault
|Megane RS 265 Trophy R
|C
|Peter Lacey
|ozEtees Gold Coast Embroidery
|Volkswagen
|Scirocco R
|C
|James Hay
|AC Store/LP Dental
|Volkswagen
|Scirocco R
|D
|Terry Conroy
|Disc Brakes Australia
|Kia
|Proceed GT
|D
|Mark Lewis
|Lewis Motorsport
|Subaru
|BRZ Z-1
|D
|Murray Dowsett
|#11 Racing
|Toyota
|86 GTS ZN ZER
|D
|Anna Cameron
|TBA
|Toyota
|86 GT ZN SER
|D
|Haydn Clark
|MDR Motorsport/Creative Pod
|Toyota
|86 GT ZN SER
|D
|Lachlan Mineeff
|Tegra Australia/Solo Works
|Toyota
|86 GTS ZN ZER
|D
|Phillip Thornburrow
|Sydney Property Care/Massel
|Toyota
|86 GTS ZN ZER
|D
|Stephen Stockdale & David Hassall
|TBA
|Toyota
|86 GTS ZN ZER
|D
|Murray Dowsett
|#11 Racing
|Toyota
|86 GT ZN SER
|E
|Brianna Wilson
|Raceaway Track Time
|Mazda
|3 SP25 BL Series 1
|E
|Andrew McMaster
|TBA
|Mazda
|3 SP25 BL Series 1
|E
|Michael Hopp
|TEAM Group
|Suzuki
|Swift Sport EZ RS416
|TBA
|Mark Griffith
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
Classes
|Cls
|Class name
|X
|Ultimate Performance
|A1
|Extreme Performance Forced Induction
|A2
|Extreme Performance Naturally Aspirated
|B1
|High Performance Forced Induction
|B2
|High Performance Naturally Aspirated
|C
|Performance
|D
|Production
|E
|Compact
