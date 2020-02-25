Record entry list for 2020 Bathurst 6 Hour

A record 68 entries have been taken for this year’s Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour with the chance of more to come.

Entries remain open until Friday, March 6, meaning grid capacity of 72 cars could yet be achieved in the first year of the Australian Racing Group’s ownership of the Easter production car event.

The entry list, which has the 2020 race well placed to surpass the record 64 starters for a Mount Panorama endurance race in the 2017 Bathurst 6 Hour, includes 14 makes and more than 30 models.

Among them are the Ford Mustang, which was made eligible for the event for the first time this year, with four entered in Class A2 for ‘Extreme Performance Naturally Aspirated’ cars.

Notable drivers set to take on the race include current Supercars Championship driver Anton De Pasquale and John Bowe, winner of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 and Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour twice each.

“We have been indicating that a massive grid was on the cards this year, so it’s great to confirm the enormous interest that the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour has attracted this year,” said ARG’s operations and logistics manager, Ken Collier.

“Everyone at ARG has embraced this event since we became custodians of it last year and have worked hard to grow and develop it, and to see so many people embracing that is incredible.

“We want to bring a new level of action to the Easter event, both on and off the circuit. The feature categories are all fantastic and will have big grids. The improved Harris Park area with family zone, car displays, food vans and the Saturday evening live band will be welcomed by all teams and spectators who attend.

“We are breaking new ground by having 68 cars committed to a single race just under two weeks out from the entry deadline.

“There are more competitors we are talking to who have indicated plans to compete which means the final four grid spots could fill up very quickly.”

The new Class X for ‘Ultimate Performance’ vehicles currently contains seven cars, including two BMW M3s entered by Beric Lynton, who won the race at a record lap count last year.

This year’s Bathurst 6 Hour is supported by series including TCR Australia, which will be making its inaugural appearance for a race meeting at Mount Panorama, and will be broadcast on the Seven Network.

Practice begins on Friday, April 10, with the race itself on April 12.

Entry list: 2020 Bathurst 6 Hour

Cls Competitor Team/Sponsor Make Model X Beric Lynton Bridgestone Select Southport BMW M3 F80LCI Competition X Beric Lynton TBA BMW M3 F80LCI Competition X Sherrin Racing Sherrin Rentals BMW M4 F82 X Anthony Soole Property Investment Store BMW M4 F82 X Simon Hodges Secure Wealth Advisers BMW M4 F82 X Karl Begg Btuned Euro Specialists BMW M4 F82 X Tony Virag TBA Holden VF MY14-HSV GTS A1 Mark Eddy Urban Alley Brewery Audi TT RS Plus 8J A1 Ryan McLeod Racing Cars Pty Ltd TBA BMW M Coupe (1 Series) E82 A1 Robert Hay Colder Refrigeration BMW M135i Hatch F20 A1 Simon Hodges Secure Wealth Advisers BMW M135i Hatch F20 A1 Jeremy Gray JMG, Miedecke Motor Group Ford FGII GT-F A1 Garth Walden TBA Mercedes Benz A45 AMG A1 Hadrian Morrall Parramatta Vehicle Services Mitsubishi Lancer EVO IX RS A1 Dylan Thomas Hi-Tec Oils/CXC Global Mitsubishi Lancer EVO IX RS A1 Jack Winter MX5 Mania/Yellowspeed Mitsubishi Lancer EVO IX RS A1 Jason Miller Stokes Skis Australia Mitsubishi Lancer EVO IX RS A1 Michael Kavich Race For A Cure Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X RS A1 Daniel Flanagan Prime Finance/Goodyear/Fifth Gear/Ultimate Tunes Mitsubishi TBA A1 Brad Schumacher Kelso Electrical Subaru Impreza WRX STi G-4 A1 Dimitri Agathos Fullgas Racing/Nova Employment Subaru Impreza WRX STi V-1 A1 Cem Yucel Harding Performance Volkswagen Golf R Series 7.5 A2 Bradley Carr Car Mods Australia BMW M3 E92 A2 Anthony Gilbertson Garage 1 BMW M3 E92 A2 Anthony Quinn Local Legends Ford Mustang FM GT A2 Coleby Cowham TBA Ford Mustang FM GT A2 Andrew Miedecke Miedecke Motorsport Ford Mustang FM GT A2 Ryan McLeod Racing Cars Pty Ltd TBA Ford Mustang FM GT A2 Graeme Muir Gramur Stainless Holden VE-HSV GTS A2 Chris Lillis Cachet Homes Holden VF-HSV R8 Clubsport A2 Daniel Clift Nolan Finishes Professional Painters Holden VZ-HSV R8 Clubsport A2 Aaron Tebb Waltec Motorsport/Stored Skis Holden TBA A2 Michael James U.S. Customs Holden VE-HSV GTS A2 Dee Pittman-White TBA Holden VE2-HSV GTS A2 Justin Anthony TBA Mercedes Benz C63 W204 B1 James Meadan Brimarco – Legacy BMW 335i E92 B1 Sherrin Racing Sherrin Rentals BMW 135i E82 B1 Ryan Epa ASAP Marketing BMW 135i E82 B1 Peter O’Donnell Spinifex Recruiting BMW 335i E92 B1 Brett McFarland TBA Subaru Impreza WRX STi G-2 B1 Christopher Gleeson Atlas Motorsport Subaru Impreza WRX G-3 B2 Trevor Mirabito Race Academy International Holden VE SSV-Redline B2 James Herington Commodore Shop Cardiff Holden VE SSV-Z Series B2 Paul Razum Penrite/Enzed/BTA/360 Gearboxs/Tufflift/Pacemaker Holden VZ SS-Z Series C Jake Williams Pinnacle Automotive BMW M3 E36 3.0L C Doug Westwood Cee3 Pty Ltd BMW M3 E36 3.0L C Prime Motorsport TBA Holden Astra PJ HSV VRX C Frank Mammarella Selected Smash Repairs Hyundai i30N PDE C Jake Camilleri Grand Prix Mazda/Castrol/Envirotek Mazda 3 MPS 3A C tba Hall Finance, LJ Hooker Caboolture Renault Megane RS 265 Trophy R C Anthony Levitt Boss Surveillance Systems, ADPV Drones Renault Clio RS 200 Sport X98 C Colin Osborne Osborne Motorsport Renault Megane RS 265 Trophy R C Colin Osborne Osborne Motorsport Renault Megane RS 265 Trophy R C Peter Lacey ozEtees Gold Coast Embroidery Volkswagen Scirocco R C James Hay AC Store/LP Dental Volkswagen Scirocco R D Terry Conroy Disc Brakes Australia Kia Proceed GT D Mark Lewis Lewis Motorsport Subaru BRZ Z-1 D Murray Dowsett #11 Racing Toyota 86 GTS ZN ZER D Anna Cameron TBA Toyota 86 GT ZN SER D Haydn Clark MDR Motorsport/Creative Pod Toyota 86 GT ZN SER D Lachlan Mineeff Tegra Australia/Solo Works Toyota 86 GTS ZN ZER D Phillip Thornburrow Sydney Property Care/Massel Toyota 86 GTS ZN ZER D Stephen Stockdale & David Hassall TBA Toyota 86 GTS ZN ZER D Murray Dowsett #11 Racing Toyota 86 GT ZN SER E Brianna Wilson Raceaway Track Time Mazda 3 SP25 BL Series 1 E Andrew McMaster TBA Mazda 3 SP25 BL Series 1 E Michael Hopp TEAM Group Suzuki Swift Sport EZ RS416 TBA Mark Griffith TBA TBA TBA

Classes