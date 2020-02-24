LATEST:

VIDEO: McLaughlin reflects on Adelaide 500 > View

Goddard ends ‘long’ Supercars debut in medical centre > View

Adelaide 500 promoters keen to understand Supercars' future > View

Nicholson becomes Carrera Cup Deputy Race Director > View

VIDEO: Logano wins in Las Vegas > View

POLL: What matters to you most in Supercars? > View

HMO Customer Racing signs renowned engine builder > View

Aprilia boss confident suspended Iannone will race in Round 1 > View

WORLD WRAP: Puncture costs Doohan F3 title chance > View

Randle: Race track is my ‘therapy’ > View

Reynolds carried ‘guilt and sadness’ after De Pasquale clash > View

Quartararo fastest, Marquez crashes on Day 2 of Qatar test > View

Home » Speedcafe TV » VIDEO: McLaughlin reflects on Adelaide 500

VIDEO: McLaughlin reflects on Adelaide 500

By

Monday 24th February, 2020 - 4:36pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Scott McLaughlin reflects on the the Superloop Adelaide 500 and the start of the 2020 Supercars Championship.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com