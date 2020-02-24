Watch the highlights as Joey Logano wins the second race of the NASCAR season, held in Las Vegas.
Adelaide 500 promoters keen to understand Supercars' future > View
Nicholson becomes Carrera Cup Deputy Race Director > View
VIDEO: Logano wins in Las Vegas > View
POLL: What matters to you most in Supercars? > View
HMO Customer Racing signs renowned engine builder > View
Aprilia boss confident suspended Iannone will race in Round 1 > View
WORLD WRAP: Puncture costs Doohan F3 title chance > View
Randle: Race track is my ‘therapy’ > View
Reynolds carried ‘guilt and sadness’ after De Pasquale clash > View
Quartararo fastest, Marquez crashes on Day 2 of Qatar test > View
Right plan ‘will bring more manufacturers in’ says Ford boss > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]