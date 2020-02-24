LATEST:

Right plan 'will bring more manufacturers in' says Ford boss

Monday 24th February, 2020 - 6:00am

Ford believes Gen3 can attracted more manufacturers to Supercars

Ford Performance Motorsports boss Mark Rushbrook says a well thought out Gen3 regulation set will bring more manufacturers into Supercars.

Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance Motorsports, was one of several high profile Ford executives at the weekend’s Superloop Adelaide 500.

Kay Hart, Ford Australia & New Zealand President & CEO, was also in attendance with a cache of Ford support staff.

Also noteworthy was the presence of Team Penske president Tim Cindric to support the Shell V-Power Racing Team’s efforts.

Asked about Ford’s long-term commitment in the series, Rushbrook told Speedcafe.com: “We think this is a great series.

“It’s been great for a long time and has great potential to continue going forward.”

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship is set to introduce new regulations, dubbed Gen3, by 2022.

Details of the new regulation set haven’t been announced yet as Supercars management looks to the future though discussions have been ongoing for some time.

Rushbrook confirmed he’s been part of those discussions with Supercars bosses as they formulate where the championship is heading.

“We had a brief discussion (on Saturday) and some more discussions (on Sunday),” he said.

“(We’ve had) good communication with them and I think a good view to the future of what this series needs, what the cars need, what the teams need.

“(Supercars) is great for building the brand, connecting with fans and customers and for applying our engineering tools to show our fans and customers that they are good tools and that we use those same tools to make our road cars.

“What we learn in the extreme helps us make our road cars better.”

According to the American, the right set of regulations will open up the category to other manufacturers at a time when General Motors has announced the withdrawal of Holden from the Australian market.

The presence of competition in the form of rival manufacturers is important to Ford, Rushbrook explained.

“With the right plan, the right content in the Gen3 car, it will bring more manufacturers in,” he said.

“That’s where we want to be; in series and championships that matter with the best OEMs to compete against.”

