Quartararo fastest, Marquez crashes on Day 2 of Qatar test

Monday 24th February, 2020 - 8:34am

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo has gone fastest on Day 2 of the Qatar MotoGP test as Marc Marquez suffered a sizeable crash.

Although still recovering from off-season shoulder surgery, Marquez was uninjured, according to his Repsol Honda team, but the bike incurred significant damage.

“Today I had a crash at Turn 8 in the change of direction,” explained the six-time premier class world champion.

“I’m having to use my legs more with my shoulder still recovering and I pushed a bit too much and lost the front and wasn’t able to save it. Fortunately, I am OK after this.”

Marc Marquez ended the night 14th fastest at 1.055s off the pace, with team-mate and brother Alex 19th at 1.687s away from the fastest lap.

That belonged to Petronas SRT Yamaha’s Quartararo, who fired in a 1:54.038s with around 90 minutes of the seven-hour test day remaining.

The Frenchman was one of three Yamaha riders in the top four, with Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha) third at 0.226s back and Quartararo’s team-mate Franco Morbidelli 0.217s slower again.

The Iwata fest was broken up by Day 1 fast man Alex Rins of Suzuki Ecstar, who had a crash on his way to a 1:54.200s on his penultimate of 53 laps.

Pramac Racing’s Francesco Bagnaia was fifth on his Ducati, ahead of Johann Zarco (Reale Avintia Ducati) and Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar), the latter of whom also had a tumble.

Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) took eighth, Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha) ninth, and Idemitsu LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami was 10th overall and top Honda rider.

Aleix Espargaro was top Gresini Aprilia rider in 11th, Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) was briefly fastest but wound up 12th, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pol Espargaro finished 13th, and Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati) ended up 15th.

Cal Crutchlow had an early end to his day due to a crash on his Castrol LCR Honda and was shuffled back to 21st.

The final day of official pre-season testing begins tonight at 21:00 AEDT.

Pre-season testing: Losail: Day 2

Pos Num Rider Team Bike Time Gap 1st/prev Laps
1 20 Fabio QUARTARARO Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 1:54.038   52 / 65
2 42 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:54.200 0.162/0.162 52 / 53
3 12 Maverick VIÑALES Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:54.264 0.226/0.064 53 / 68
4 21 Franco MORBIDELLI Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 1:54.481 0.443/0.217 55 / 70
5 63 Francesco BAGNAIA Pramac Racing Ducati 1:54.520 0.482/0.039 37 / 52
6 5 Johann ZARCO Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 1:54.565 0.527/0.045 55 / 56
7 36 Joan MIR Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:54.612 0.574/0.047 23 / 52
8 04 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati Team Ducati 1:54.662 0.624/0.050 36 / 60
9 46 Valentino ROSSI Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:54.740 0.702/0.078 22 / 52
10 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 1:54.759 0.721/0.019 30 / 43
11 41 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 1:54.762 0.724/0.003 26 / 33
12 9 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati Team Ducati 1:54.852 0.814/0.090 23 / 49
13 44 Pol ESPARGARO Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:54.890 0.852/0.038 25 / 54
14 93 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:55.093 1.055/0.203 26 / 46
15 43 Jack MILLER Pramac Racing Ducati 1:55.194 1.156/0.101 11 / 42
16 53 Tito RABAT Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 1:55.352 1.314/0.158 53 / 54
17 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 1:55.600 1.562/0.248 20 / 53
18 27 Iker LECUONA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 1:55.644 1.606/0.044 45 / 53
19 73 Alex MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:55.725 1.687/0.081 22 / 48
20 33 Brad BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:55.930 1.892/0.205 19 / 57
21 35 Cal CRUTCHLOW LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 1:56.178 2.140/0.248 26 / 27
22 38 Bradley SMITH Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 1:56.407 2.369/0.229 49 / 52

