Nicholson becomes Carrera Cup Deputy Race Director

Porsche Payce Carrera Cup Australia last weekend promoted Jessica Nicholson to the role of Deputy Race Director.

It saw her working with Race Director David Mori, the first female to hold such a position in Australian motorsport.

Nicholson has a decade’s worth of experience having worked as clerk of course for the World Time Attack Challenge as well as some rounds of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships.

“It’s a magical feeling to be honest because it’s something different and something I have been working towards since I started my career as a clerk of course,” Nicholson told Motorsport Australia.

“Over the years, I have been working on building my skill set through exposure at a variety of different events with the goal of getting my knowledge up to a level that is accepted for this kind of role.

“It’s more of a mentoring and training role where I have to sit, watch and learn as much as I can at this stage. Later on, in the year, I will get more involved with judicial matters.”

Nicholson is acutely aware of her role and position within the sport at a time when stereotypes are being challenged and females are playing an ever increasing role in motorsport from Board level down.

In Australia that has been evidenced by the election of Kristen Bailey to the Motorsport Australia Board as Director for South Australia and the Northern Territory.

“It’s definitely special to be considered for this role as a woman, especially now that the industry is pushing for women involvement,” Nicholson said.

“To have a role like this open up to a woman is fantastic because it proves that we can do it. I race myself so I understand on and off track, which is important.

“There is some pressure on me to succeed in this role as I am representing women, although that pressure has always been there on me so I am used to it.

“My advice to other females looking to make their mark in the sport would be to dream big and don’t think you can’t make it. It’s taken me a long time to get here, but you have to be ready. There are paths for women, and it’s not a closed shop like some may think.”

Nicholson’s next event with Porsche Carrera Cup Australia is the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix March 12-15.