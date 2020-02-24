HMO Customer Racing signs renowned engine builder

HMO Customer Racing has announced renowned engine builder Rob Benson has joined the team ahead of the 2020 TCR Australia Series.

A veteran of the industry who has experience across a range of roles at an international level, Benson has most recently worked on Hyundai’s WRC program in Germany.

“We are pleased to announce Rob Benson has joined HMO Customer Racing,” the team wrote on its Facebook page.

“Rob most recently ran the WRC engine workshop team for Hyundai Motorsport and has over 20 years experience in top level motorsport in Australia, Europe and the United States.”

HMO Customer Racing has confirmed two cars for the 2020 season, for Nathan Morcom and 2019 series winner Will Brown.

TCR Australia will host an official pre-season test day at Winton Raceway on Wednesday.