Walkinshaw: ‘We’re not going to be in a Holden Commodore’ in 2021

Ryan Walkinshaw has said his team won’t be racing a Holden Commodore in next year’s Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

Speaking trackside at the Superloop Adelaide 500, the Walkinshaw Andretti United boss wouldn’t reveal what the team will run.

“It’s going to be pretty weird going forward because one way or another we’re not going to be in a Holden Commodore next year,” said Walkinshaw in an interview that was played as part of the circuit Big Screen production.

“I don’t know what we’re going to be in yet, but we’re not going to be in a Holden Commodore, that’s for sure.

“It’s going to be a pretty strange transition for us because we’ve raced them for so long.”

Walkinshaw is responsible for the importation and conversion of the Chevrolet Camaro to right-hand drive in Australia.

It’s unclear whether Walkinshaw’s comments relate to a change of model for 2021 or dropping the Holden name from the car.

There is a view among many in the pit lane, regardless of Ford or Holden affiliation, that the Camaro should race alongside the Mustang.

Earlier this week Penrite Racing team boss Barry Ryan said a Chevrolet Camaro could be introduced as early as 2021.

Australian touring car legend Dick Johnson also said the Camaro is the logical progression.

To date, Walkinshaw has batted away the prospect of the Camaro in Supercars following the introduction of the Ford Mustang.

Walkinshaw said they’re focussed on the forthcoming season and will do what they can to give the car the send of it deserves.

“It’s the 30th anniversary of our team in Supercars. We really need to do what we can to let Holden bow out gracefully and successfully on track,” he said.

“We want the story of Holden’s last season in this season also to be the story of the reemergence of our team, the Holden Racing Team as it was in its traditional sense, and for us to be around that narrative. That’s what we’re going to be focusing on.”