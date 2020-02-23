LATEST:

Rins heads Suzuki one-two on Day 1 of Qatar MotoGP test

Sunday 23rd February, 2020 - 8:36am

Alex Rins

Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins and Joan Mir have gone first and second fastest on Day 1 of the MotoGP test at Qatar’s Losail International Circuit.

There were only 0.002s between the two Suzukis after Rins reclaimed first position from his team-mate with a 1:54.462s on his final lap of the evening.

Monster Energy Yamaha’s Maverick Viñales was 0.030s slower again having also held the lead during the last hour of the seven-hour day.

Fourth went to Danilo Petrucci on a Ducati Team bike with a 1:54.634s, while Franco Morbidelli put in a best of 1:54.700s for Petronas SRT Yamaha.

Last year’s world champion, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), took sixth, from Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha), Fabio Quartararo (Petronas SRT Yamaha), Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Ducati), and Aleix Espargaro (Gresini Aprilia).

Three more Ducati riders followed immediately outside the top 10, namely Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), Johann Zarco (Reale Avintia), and Jack Miller (Pramac).

Miller appeared to be using a ride height adjuster, but Ducati Team Manager Davide Tardozzi would only tell MotoGP.com, “This is something that people are speaking about.

“It’s something that maybe could be on the bike.”

Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was 14th fastest, Cal Crutchlow (Castrol LCR Honda) ended up 19th, and Alex Marquez (Repsol Honda) was 21st with two crashes along the way.

Miller and Dovizioso also went down once each, although neither they nor Alex Marquez were hurt.

Testing continues today from 21:00 AEDT.

Pre-season testing: Losail: Day 1

Pos Num Rider Team Bike Time Gap 1st/prev Laps
1 42 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:54.462   47 / 47
2 36 Joan MIR Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:54.464 0.002/0.002 51 / 54
3 12 Maverick VIÑALES Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:54.494 0.032/0.030 31 / 50
4 9 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati Team Ducati 1:54.634 0.172/0.140 41 / 41
5 21 Franco MORBIDELLI Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 1:54.700 0.238/0.066 49 / 57
6 93 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:54.823 0.361/0.123 28 / 42
7 46 Valentino ROSSI Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:54.876 0.414/0.053 50 / 51
8 20 Fabio QUARTARARO Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 1:55.074 0.612/0.198 43 / 56
9 63 Francesco BAGNAIA Pramac Racing Ducati 1:55.204 0.742/0.130 50 / 56
10 41 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 1:55.268 0.806/0.064 21 / 41
11 04 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati Team Ducati 1:55.308 0.846/0.040 32 / 43
12 5 Johann ZARCO Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 1:55.360 0.898/0.052 55 / 63
13 43 Jack MILLER Pramac Racing Ducati 1:55.430 0.968/0.070 27 / 51
14 44 Pol ESPARGARO Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:55.449 0.987/0.019 26 / 43
15 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 1:55.627 1.165/0.178 30 / 41
16 33 Brad BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:55.644 1.182/0.017 50 / 53
17 53 Tito RABAT Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 1:55.707 1.245/0.063 51 / 60
18 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 1:55.737 1.275/0.030 42 / 42
19 35 Cal CRUTCHLOW LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 1:55.757 1.295/0.020 31 / 50
20 27 Iker LECUONA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 1:56.135 1.673/0.378 27 / 47
21 73 Alex MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:56.552 2.090/0.417 45 / 57
22 38 Bradley SMITH Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 1:57.027 2.565/0.475 43 / 54

