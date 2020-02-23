MSR drivers fined for missing national anthem

Matt Stone Racing’s Garry Jacobson and Zane Goddard have been fined for missing the national anthem prior to today’s Supercars Championship race at the Superloop Adelaide 500.

Each have been fined $2000, with half suspended until December 31, 2020 for their absence, which constituted a breach of the supplementary regulations.

“The DRD conducted an investigation following a report from the Supercars Media Manager that the Drivers of Cars #34, Zane Goddard, and #35, Garry Jacobsen, both failed to attend the pre-Race National Anthem as required by V2 of the Promotional Schedule in breach of Rule E8.1.3 and the Event Supplementary Regulations,” read the stewards summary.

“Both Drivers having admitted to the breaches, and acknowledging that there was no reasonable excuse for their non-attendance, the Stewards imposed a Penalty on each Driver of a Fine in the sum of $2,000, of which $1,000 is suspended until 31 December 2020.”

The punishments dished out for failure to adhere to ceremonial obligations after Jack Smith was fined the same amount (all suspended) and ordered to perform community service for missing the driver ‘class photo’ earlier in the weekend.

Jacobson’s and Goddard’s were the only sanctions meted out after Race 2 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

Rick Kelly was not referred to stewards after the contact between him and Jacobson which put the latter into the Turn 14 tyre wall on Lap 19.

A later incident between Bryce Fullwood and Macauley Jones, which saw the former nose into the tyre wall at Turn 11, was also not referred to stewards after contact was “Suspected but not established”.

David Reynolds was issued a drive-through penalty for unloading Erebus Motorsport team-mate Anton De Pasquale on Lap 1, Jack Smith copped a 15-second time penalty for blocking Rick Kelly in pit lane, and Kelly the same penalty for passing under yellow flags.