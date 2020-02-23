McFadden claims fifth WSS title

James McFadden has claimed his fifth World Series Sprintcars Championship with victory at the Perth Motorplex.

McFadden headed into the event with a 42-point advantage over Kerry Madsen.

A broken front end scuppered Madsen’s chances however and saw Madsen claim his fifth title.

Masden battled motor issues through time trials to qualify 16th before a motor change ahead of the hear races saw him rise to first and third.

That was enough for him to qualifying 11th for the main race.

McFadden meanwhile lost a front row start in the Gold Shootout but moved into second in the main shortly after the start.

An early clash involving Madsen saw Taylor Milling crunch the wall and draw the caution though the title contender looked to have escaped damage.

However, he soon rolled to a halt with a broken right front stub axle to end his campaign for a maiden World Series title.

With Madsen out of the picture McFadden threw caution to the win in pursuit of race leader Cory Eliason, ultimately driving around the outside to win by less than a tenth of a second.

Ninth place for Brook Tatnell locked him into third in the series.