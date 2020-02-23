Hansford claims TCM finale in Adelaide

A controlled drive from Ryan Hansford saw him leave Adelaide with back-to-back wins in the Touring Car Masters.

Hansford, having snatched victory on the final lap of Race 2 at the Superloop Adelaide 500, led from lights to flag in Race 3 and finished 4.114 seconds clear of the chasing pack.

Adam Bressington won the round after edging out John Bowe in a good tussle for second.

The big early mover on Sunday morning was Markus Zukanovic, who started from the back of the grid but had made up 10 places by the end of Lap 1.

Adam Garwood was running in second by Lap 4 but conceded the position to Bressington after running wide at Turn 4.

Jim Pollicina, with a suspected puncture, and debutant Gerard McLeod were both forced to pit during the race but the field made largely serene progress until the final lap.

That saw Cam Tilley’s Valiant Pacer parked against the wall after contact with Zukanovic, the two having been battling for sixth place.

The second round of the 2020 Touring Car Masters season will be held at Sydney Motorsport Park as part of the Motorsport Australia Championships on March 27-29.