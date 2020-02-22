Smith cops $2000 fine, community service for photo no show

Brad Jones Racing driver Jack Smith has been handed a $2000 fine and community service for missing the annual driver ‘class’ photo earlier this week.

The Dunlop Super2 Series graduate failed to attend the photoshoot, which took place on the Adelaide Parklands Circuit front straight.

The stewards summary read:

The DRD conducted an investigation following a report from the Supercars Media Manager that the Driver of Car# 4, Jack Smith, failed to attend the Driver Photo session on Friday 21 February 2020 in breach of Rule E8.1.3, the Event Supplementary Regulations and the Promotional Schedule.

The Driver having admitted to the breach and acknowledging that there was no reasonable excuse for his non-attendance, the Stewards imposed a Penalty on Jack Smith of a Fine in the sum of $2,000, all of which is suspended until 31 December 2020, and an obligation to perform 5 hours of work of public interest prior to 30 June 2020.

Such work will include 1 hour in Race Control during a Dunlop Super 2 Session and the balance to be at the direction and supervision of the Supercars Media Manager.

Smith finished 20th in his full-time Supercars debut, picking up a drive-through penalty for failing to heed to blue flags.

The 20-year-old also had a moment entering the pit lane, sliding long for the right-hander at pit entry and climbing over the kerb.

He completed another lap before actually making his way into pit lane.