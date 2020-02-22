LATEST:

Hansford wins dramatic TCM Race 2 > View

Erebus documentary release delayed > View

Pye car ready after late night fix > View

Castrol Live Updates: Adelaide > View

New penalty for Supercars false starts > View

Mercedes tops final day of opening pre-season test > View

Eliason wins, McFadden extends WSS points lead > View

GALLERY: Brabham BT19 Adelaide demostration > View

Winterbottom ‘rapt’ with double qualifying boost > View

Ryan: Camaro chassis 'actually really simple' > View

GALLERY: Superloop Adelaide 500 Friday > View

SVG signs multi-year deal with Triple Eight > View

Home » National » Touring Car Masters » Hansford wins dramatic TCM Race 2

Hansford wins dramatic TCM Race 2

By

Saturday 22nd February, 2020 - 12:41pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Ryan Hansford and Adam Bressington

Ryan Hansford produced a stunning drive to win a dramatic Race 2 of the Touring Car Masters at the Superloop Adelaide 500.

Hansford started down in 14th but picked his way through the field and passed pole-sitter Adam Bressington on the final lap to claim only his second career race victory.

Saturday morning’s race exploded into life on the very first lap as drivers struggled for grip on the dusty street circuit.

The opening lap crash pic: Fox Sports

Contact between Paul Freestone and Ryal Harris on the exit of Turn 7 sent Harris spinning across the track while Freestone also ended up in the fence.

Both cars sustained heavy damage and Steve Johnson was very lucky not to be collected by Harris as the #58 car turned through 180 degrees in front of him.

Harris, who was trying to evade Freestone but couldn’t avoid being tagged, was hobbling badly as a medic led him away from the scene of the crash.

When racing restarted after three laps behind the Safety Car, Hansford was a man on a mission.

He was up to second by Lap 7 and forced Bressington to defend his lead as the gap narrowed.

Hansford almost got by on the penultimate lap and when he took the long way round with just a few corners to go, Bressington was powerless to hold on any longer.

Cameron Tilley finished third, just over two seconds back.

The third TCM race of the weekend is scheduled for 10:35 local time / 11:05 AEDT on Sunday.

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com