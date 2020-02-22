View a selection of images of Saturday action at the Superloop Adelaide 500 from behind the lens of Speedcafe.com:
GALLERY: Superloop Adelaide 500 Saturday > View
Smith cops $2000 fine, community service for photo no show > View
Whincup dedicates win to Holden staff and dealers > View
Whincup wins season-opener, McLaughlin takes second > View
Brabham charges to SST win over Gordon > View
Castrol Live Updates: Adelaide > View
Brodie Kostecki hits Turn 8 wall and still wins > View
Murray wins despite chequered flag confusion > View
Reynolds feared engine failure during Shootout lap > View
Whincup surprised to snag Adelaide 500 pole position > View
Heimgartner laments Turn 8 qualifying brush > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]