GALLERY: Brabham BT19 Adelaide demostration

Saturday 22nd February, 2020 - 9:03am

Sir Jack Brabham’s grandson Matthew has taken to the wheel of the Brabham BT19 he raced to the 1966 Formula 1 world championship.

Designed by Ron Tauranac, the Brabham BT19 also claimed the 1967 world championship in the hands of Denny Hulme.

The junior Brabham took part in a Formula 1 demonstration during the Superloop Adelaide 500, an event which uses much of the former Australian Grand Prix circuit.

202VASC01ADL-02204
202VASC01ADL-02207
202VASC01ADL-02624
202VASC01ADL-02626
202VASC01ADL-02627
202VASC01ADL-02629
202VASC01ADL-02632
202VASC01ADL-02634
202VASC01ADL-02637
202VASC01ADL-02639
202VASC01ADL-02641
202VASC01ADL-02649
202VASC01ADL-02651
202VASC01ADL-02654
202VASC01ADL-02691

