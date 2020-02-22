GALLERY: Brabham BT19 Adelaide demostration

Sir Jack Brabham’s grandson Matthew has taken to the wheel of the Brabham BT19 he raced to the 1966 Formula 1 world championship.
Designed by Ron Tauranac, the Brabham BT19 also claimed the 1967 world championship in the hands of Denny Hulme.
The junior Brabham took part in a Formula 1 demonstration during the Superloop Adelaide 500, an event which uses much of the former Australian Grand Prix circuit.
