Erebus documentary release delayed

The release of a behind the scenes documentary following Penrite Racing through the 2019 Supercars Championship has been delayed.

Announced last November, the fly on the wall documentary is along the lines of the Drive to Survive Netflix series which follows Formula 1.

It was originally slated to air this month, but delays in securing a broadcast partner have seen that pushed back.

The news was confirmed by team CEO Barry Ryan, who told Speedcafe.com: “We know as much as you guys, probably.

“They did talk about it getting released this week, before Adelaide, but they’re trying to find the right partner, the right station to put it on.”

Film crews followed the team throughout last season, which saw David Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale finish sixth and 14th respectively.

A preview released lat year highlighted a number of explosive moments, including one with Scott McLaughlin at Townsville, adding to the anticipation surrounding the documentary’s release.

Speedcafe.com understands discussions regarding broadcast platform have centred on Network 10 and Fox Sports.

