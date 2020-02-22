LATEST:

Hansford wins dramatic TCM Race 2 > View

Erebus documentary release delayed > View

Pye car ready after late night fix > View

Castrol Live Updates: Adelaide > View

New penalty for Supercars false starts > View

Mercedes tops final day of opening pre-season test > View

Eliason wins, McFadden extends WSS points lead > View

GALLERY: Brabham BT19 Adelaide demostration > View

Winterbottom ‘rapt’ with double qualifying boost > View

Ryan: Camaro chassis 'actually really simple' > View

GALLERY: Superloop Adelaide 500 Friday > View

SVG signs multi-year deal with Triple Eight > View

Home » Supercars » Erebus documentary release delayed

Erebus documentary release delayed

Mat Coch

By

Saturday 22nd February, 2020 - 12:15pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Penrite Racing’s documentary release has been delayed

The release of a behind the scenes documentary following Penrite Racing through the 2019 Supercars Championship has been delayed.

Announced last November, the fly on the wall documentary is along the lines of the Drive to Survive Netflix series which follows Formula 1.

It was originally slated to air this month, but delays in securing a broadcast partner have seen that pushed back.

The news was confirmed by team CEO Barry Ryan, who told Speedcafe.com: “We know as much as you guys, probably.

“They did talk about it getting released this week, before Adelaide, but they’re trying to find the right partner, the right station to put it on.”

Film crews followed the team throughout last season, which saw David Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale finish sixth and 14th respectively.

A preview released lat year highlighted a number of explosive moments, including one with Scott McLaughlin at Townsville, adding to the anticipation surrounding the documentary’s release.

Speedcafe.com understands discussions regarding broadcast platform have centred on Network 10 and Fox Sports.

CLICK HERE to watch the promo

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com