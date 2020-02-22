Live updates from the Superloop Adelaide 500, presented by Castrol:
Erebus documentary release delayed > View
Pye car ready after late night fix > View
Castrol Live Updates: Adelaide > View
New penalty for Supercars false starts > View
Mercedes tops final day of opening pre-season test > View
Eliason wins, McFadden extends WSS points lead > View
GALLERY: Brabham BT19 Adelaide demostration > View
Winterbottom ‘rapt’ with double qualifying boost > View
Ryan: Camaro chassis 'actually really simple' > View
GALLERY: Superloop Adelaide 500 Friday > View
SVG signs multi-year deal with Triple Eight > View
