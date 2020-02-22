LATEST:

Erebus documentary release delayed > View

Pye car ready after late night fix > View

Castrol Live Updates: Adelaide > View

New penalty for Supercars false starts > View

Mercedes tops final day of opening pre-season test > View

Eliason wins, McFadden extends WSS points lead > View

GALLERY: Brabham BT19 Adelaide demostration > View

Winterbottom ‘rapt’ with double qualifying boost > View

Ryan: Camaro chassis 'actually really simple' > View

GALLERY: Superloop Adelaide 500 Friday > View

SVG signs multi-year deal with Triple Eight > View

Triple Eight confirms Whincup re-signing > View

Home » Live Updates » Castrol Live Updates: Adelaide

Castrol Live Updates: Adelaide

By

Saturday 22nd February, 2020 - 11:30am

Share:

LinkedIn

Live updates from the Superloop Adelaide 500, presented by Castrol:

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com