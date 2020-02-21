Whincup extends Red Bull HRT contract

Jamie Whincup is set to extend his Supercars career after signing a new deal with Red Bull Holden Racing Team.

The seven-time champion told Speedcafe.com last month that he would likely make a decision on his future ahead of the 2020 season.

That decision has now been made, with Whincup set to continue with Triple Eight with a new one-year deal that covers 2021.

Having turned 37 earlier this month, his new deal opens the possibility for him to become a nine-time champion.

Whincup is statistically the most successful driver in Australian Touring Car/Supercars history with seven titles and more than 100 race wins.

He’s recently expanded his interests outside of the sport, founding a café car wash, purchasing a stake in Triple Eight, and last year becoming a member of the Supercars Commission.

An email from the team to the media on Friday afternoon confirmed an announcement regarding Whincup’s future would be made on Saturday morning.

The move puts to bed speculation linking Anton de Pasquale to the seat, who had been linked with a move into the #88 should Whincup have elected to retire.