Triple Eight confirms Whincup re-signing

Triple Eight Race Engineering has confirmed that it has re-signed Jamie Whincup for the 2021 Supercars Championship, as first reported by Speedcafe.com.

The signing means that Triple Eight will take a stable driver line-up into next year after quietly renewing Shane van Gisbergen’s contract, now specified as a multi-year agreement, in recent months.

“My addiction for racing, speed and trying to beat my mates to the finish line started when I was seven years old,” said Whincup in a post on the Red Bull Holden Racing Team website.

“Any thought of finishing full-time driving this year doesn’t sit well with me.”

Whincup had been mulling over retirement from full-time driving, and has added a number of other activities to his life outside of the seat, including a role on the Supercars Commission, in recent years.

“I feel I have plenty to offer this sport from behind the wheel,” he added.

“While my full focus is on this year’s championship and delivering results for our teammates, sponsors and Red Bull Holden fan base, it’s great to know that all the fun will continue well into 2021.

“I thank everyone at the Red Bull Holden Racing Team for the trust in me to showcase your amazing work and commitment in 2021.”

Whincup currently holds a record 118 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship race wins and seven drivers’ titles, including an unmatched four in a row from 2011 to 2014.